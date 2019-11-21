Best Multitools: Carry Pliers, Scissors and More Everywhere You Go
Get access to a variety of tools in the palm of your hands with these multitools
- Best OverallLEATHERMAN Rebar MultitoolSummarySummary
A safe multitool that’s equipped with 17 tools that can handle heavy-duty tasks around the home or campsite.ProsPros
Durable stainless steel construction. All tools lock in place when fully opened. Compact, slender, and streamlined design. Has both straight and serrated knives. Allows for one-handed operation. Replaceable wire cutters included.ConsCons
The handles may pinch your hand. The handle may lock and make it difficult to close in a tool.
- Best ValueGerber Dime MultitoolSummarySummary
A pocket-friendly multitool equipped with 10 tools and a keychain for easy accessibility.ProsPros
Compact and lightweight. It has a sharp knife and a convenient bottle opener. The tools automatically lock in place when open to prevent cuts. The opener stays accessible even when the unit is closed.ConsCons
Small pliers. The scissors aren’t very sharp. It’s difficult to get some of the tools out of the handle.
- Honorable MentionVictorinox Swiss Army MultitoolSummarySummary
A durable, stainless steel multitool with 27 tools that can be used individually outside of the handle.ProsPros
Includes tools that help with light mechanical work and camping. Lightweight and ergonomic design. The tools lock in place when in use. Safe and highly functional. It can fit in your back pocket. It comes with a leather pouch.ConsCons
Expensive. May come with a few tools missing. The leather pouch doesn’t snap to close.