Best Multitools: Carry Pliers, Scissors and More Everywhere You Go

A multitool is a handy kit for anyone who doesn't like to sort through their toolbox for the right tool to handle daily tasks. It can be used by every auto mechanic, handyman, electrician, HVAC technician, DIY warrior, and camper. Our buying guide will help you find the best multitool on the market that will make your life easier.

    LEATHERMAN Rebar Multitool
    A safe multitool that’s equipped with 17 tools that can handle heavy-duty tasks around the home or campsite.

    Durable stainless steel construction. All tools lock in place when fully opened. Compact, slender, and streamlined design. Has both straight and serrated knives. Allows for one-handed operation. Replaceable wire cutters included.

    The handles may pinch your hand. The handle may lock and make it difficult to close in a tool.

    Gerber Dime Multitool
    A pocket-friendly multitool equipped with 10 tools and a keychain for easy accessibility.

    Compact and lightweight. It has a sharp knife and a convenient bottle opener. The tools automatically lock in place when open to prevent cuts. The opener stays accessible even when the unit is closed.

    Small pliers. The scissors aren’t very sharp. It’s difficult to get some of the tools out of the handle.

    Victorinox Swiss Army Multitool
    A durable, stainless steel multitool with 27 tools that can be used individually outside of the handle.

    Includes tools that help with light mechanical work and camping. Lightweight and ergonomic design. The tools lock in place when in use. Safe and highly functional. It can fit in your back pocket. It comes with a leather pouch.

    Expensive. May come with a few tools missing. The leather pouch doesn’t snap to close.

Tips

  • Sharpen the knives in your multitool to keep them from getting dull. If you sharpen the knife on a grinding wheel, remember to use water to cool the knife; otherwise, it may get damaged. 
  • Store the tool in a cool and dry place to prevent rust from forming. Also, wipe each tool with a dry cloth to remove grease and dirt stains that may corrode the metal. 
  • Remember to slide the tools back in the handle before putting the multitool in your pocket to avoid tearing your pockets and injuring yourself. 
  • Apply a few drops of oil between the blades and the spring to keep the tool release mechanism functioning at its optimal level. 

FAQs

Q: Where should I store a multitool?

A: Store the multitool in the most convenient and accessible place, preferably where you do most of your work. You can put it in your kitchen drawer, toolbox, glove box, or in the back pocket of your overalls. 

Q: Can a multitool handle heavy-duty mechanic jobs? 

A: A multitool is not a permanent replacement for most hand tools. It simply helps you accomplish light jobs when your toolbox is not in sight. It can help you tighten a loose screw, open bottles, remove splinters, and cut through light material. That's why it’s a great survival tool for camping. 

Q: Can I rearrange a multitool?

A: It is possible to rearrange the tools if you feel like they aren’t in the order that you prefer. Most multitools have a screw holding all the tools together, and you can remove it to carefully rearrange the tools. Just take care not to damage the locking mechanism. Also, the warranty won’t cover any damages or defects thereafter. 

Q: Do all the items in a multitool come out at the same time?

A: Only if you pull them out at the same time or if the locking system is faulty. Most of the tools have small slits that allow you to pull out each individual piece with your fingernail. You can also pull out two pieces at the extreme ends of the handle. For example, you may have a knife on one side and a screwdriver in the other. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the LEATHERMAN Rebar Multitool. It has a tough all-steel construction, and its slim design will help you maneuver into tight spaces. 

Consider the Gerber Dime Multitool if you’re looking for a product that will offer great value for your money.

