Make It Home Any Time With Bridgestone’s DriveGuard Plus

There are a lot of great tires for daily commuters, and every manufacturer is going to tell you that what it offers is far better than the competition. You're free to believe whoever you want. Just know that they aren't all the same tire with different names stamped on the side.

Some tires vastly outshine the vast majority of other tires in more ways than one in the driving situations you typically find yourself in. It really is worth finding out what they are. I may not be able to run through all of your options with you, but I can say that Bridgestone's recently-introduced DriveGuard Plus is definitely something sedan and crossover owners need to read into.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The DriveGuard Plus offers best-in-class run-flat technology that's going to get you to the nearest repair shop without a sweat. Instead of having to bust out a sketchy scissor jack and risking your life to throw on the spare on the side of the highway when you get a flat, you can keep rolling for up to 50 miles at 50 MPH after a puncture. If that doesn't offer peace of mind, the 65,000-mile warranty surely will.

As a successor to the brand's DriveGuard tire, it's to be expected that this new contender is a run-flat extended mobility tire. That's a welcomed detail, but it's not exactly newsworthy. What is newsworthy is that this is a leveled-up tire in many ways. The asymmetric tread pattern and 3D full-depth sipes are designed to offer improvements in hydroplane resistance when new or worn, shorter stopping distances in the snow, and even better acceleration than the competitor.

The DriveGuard Plus offers better year-round performance than its predecessor and much of the competition. The enhanced performance doesn’t come at the cost of your ears or spine, though. This is also a true touring tire that’s built to offer a quieter, more comfortable ride, ensuring you get the best balance of performance and pleasure from your car.

The DriveGuard Plus is already upon you, as it's available at all authorized Bridgestone dealers in the United States and Canada. Will your daily driver be rolling on it in the near future? Be sure to let us know down in the comments.