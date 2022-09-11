The Deals You Need to Overhaul That Garage the Right Way
Let’s get it done now, so you can work through the winter with maximum efficiency.
Your garage is long overdue for a total overhaul. How do I know? Because it's a garage. You're never done adding stuff to your collection, taking on new projects, or growing in some new way as a DIYer. But before you go and throw any more tools and toys into the mix, it's best to make sure you have the right storage systems to accommodate your ambitions. I took the time to track down all the deals you could possibly need to make sure everything has a home in your workshop.
Tool Boxes
- Husky Standard Duty 11-Drawer Tool Chest and Top Tool Cabinet for $448 at Home Depot
- Ironton 6-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet for $259.99 at Northern Tool
- Ironton 4-Drawer Top Tool Chest for $139.99 at Northern Tool
- Big Red Portable 3 Drawer Steel Tool Box for $59.08 at Amazon
- Husky 3-Drawer Rolling Tool Cart for $227.53 at Amazon
Cabinets
- Gladiator Premier Series Steel 2-Shelf Wall Mounted Garage Cabinet for $263.99 at Home Depot
- Gladiator Steel 2-Shelf Wall Mounted Garage Cabinet for $169.99 at Home Depot
- Gladiator Ready-to-Assemble Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet for $339.99 at Home Depot
- Gladiator 3-Shelf Steel Mobile Storage Freestanding Cabinet for $382.49 at Home Depot
- Yizosh Metal Garage Storage Cabinet for $189.99 at Amazon
Shelves
- Husky 4-Tier Industrial Duty Steel Freestanding Garage Storage Shelving Unit for $299 at Home Depot
- HDX 6-Tier Commercial Grade Heavy Duty Steel Wire Shelving Unit for $119 at Home Depot
- Gladiator 4-Tier Heavy Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit for $399.99 at Home Depot
- Ironton 4-Tier Industrial Shelving Rack for $269.99 at Northern Tool
- Fleximounts Garage Wall Shelf Two-Pack for $159.99 with digital coupon at Amazon
Workbenches
- Husky Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench for $249 at Home Depot
- Husky Standard Duty 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest for $529 at Home Depot
- Husky Standard Duty 18-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest for $898 at Home Depot
- WorkPro Adjustable Workbench for $319.99 at Amazon
- Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench With Light for $101 at amazon
Misc.
- Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack for $129.99 at Amazon
- Rubbermaid Commercial Products Brute Heavy-Duty Garbage Can for $40.97 at Amazon
- Klutch 2-Tier Welding Cart with Locking Cabinet for $99.99 at Northern Tool
- Klutch Auto-Rewind Air Hose Reel for $129.99 at Northern Tool
- WallPeg 48-Inch Wide Pegboard Kit for $44.95 at Amazon
