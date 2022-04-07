Jetpacks are probably second only to flying cars on the list of peoples' sci-fi desires that have yet to really happen. Just like automobiles that zip around the stratosphere, the promise of a compact flying machine that can be carried around by anyone on their back has yet to be realized in a user-friendly way. Sure, there are systems like ones from the company Gravity that get most of the way there, but they require serious training, a lot of jet fuel, and are cumbersome for the average person to say the least. The inventor of SkyPak, Daniel Gant, thinks he has the solution.

SkyPak, under development by Gant's company Ascend Dynamics, is a compact, 80-pound electric "jetpack." It's a ground-up design; however, it works in the same basic way a drone does. It can produce enough thrust to lift a person off the ground and thanks to its unique design, it can stabilize itself like a drone as well. Computerized control in every flight axis is achieved, meaning that in theory, the special training needed to operate it is limited.

Now, if this is all starting to sound too good to be true... it is. For now. The SkyPak is entirely electric, and because its total system output is a whopping 112 horsepower, it burns through its 1.82-kilowatt-hour battery in just two minutes. In short, the pack's energy supply must improve for the system to be usable in the real world. There's much more to this machine than just its short battery life, though.