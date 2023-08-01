The War Zone
The Drive

Take Advantage of Amazon’s Pelican Deals and Venture Into the Wild

The best trip starts with the best gear.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
Pelican Deals
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m in the midst of planning my most ambitious adventure to date: a summit-to-sea expedition. Planning a trip is relatively easy, as you’re full of gusto and fueled by excitement. The first big hurdle comes when it’s time to pack. You need gear that’s up to the task, luggage to protect that gear, and coolers to keep you fed along the way. That’s where this Pelican sale comes in. 

Pick up practically everything you need to get set for your next adventure from the list below. A sale like this doesn’t last long, so don’t sleep on it.

Coolers

Hard Luggage

Backpacks

Accessories

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals