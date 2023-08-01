Take Advantage of Amazon’s Pelican Deals and Venture Into the Wild
The best trip starts with the best gear.
I’m in the midst of planning my most ambitious adventure to date: a summit-to-sea expedition. Planning a trip is relatively easy, as you’re full of gusto and fueled by excitement. The first big hurdle comes when it’s time to pack. You need gear that’s up to the task, luggage to protect that gear, and coolers to keep you fed along the way. That’s where this Pelican sale comes in.
Pick up practically everything you need to get set for your next adventure from the list below. A sale like this doesn’t last long, so don’t sleep on it.
Coolers
- Pelican Dayventure Backpack Soft Cooler ($40 off)
- Pelican 30 Quart Elite Cooler ($31 off)
- Pelican 20 Quart Elite Cooler ($10 off)
- Pelican Cooler Sling ($11 off)
- Pelican Exocool Cooler Dry Bag ($8 off)
- Pelican Sport ExoChill Cooler Bag ($22 off)
- Pelican 2-pound Cooler Ice Pack ($1 off)
- Pelican 5-pound Cooler Ice Pack ($4 off)
Hard Luggage
- Pelican Ruck R60 Case ($26 off)
- Pelican Vault V730 Multi-Purpose Hard Case ($10 off)
- Pelican 1600 Case With Foam ($55 off)
Backpacks
- Pelican 25-liter Weatherproof Backpack ($29 off)
- Pelican 35-liter Weatherproof Backpack ($16 off)
Accessories
- Pelican Outdoor Blanket and Poncho Liner with Carry Bag ($130 off)
- Pelican LED Flashlight ($6 off)
- Pelican Protector Airtag Holder ($9 off)
- Pelican Protector Airtag Holder (4 Pack) ($20 off)
- Pelican Marine IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch ($9 off)
- Pelican Marine Airpods Pro 2/1 Case ($15 off)
