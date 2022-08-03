These Amazon Sales Will Make Summer’s Last Road Trip the Year’s Best
Set out for your last road adventures fully equipped and ready for what’s ahead.
You've still got time to embark on that trip you've been dreaming of. You don’t have to rush to shut it down for the winter just yet. There's plenty of summer left. Don't have the gear you need to make the most of it? That's no excuse to call it off. We've got you covered with bargains on all kinds of road trip supplies that'll help you enjoy every minute of this season's adventures.
- Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam for $129.95
- Vantrue S1 4K Front and Rear Dash Cam for $179.99
- DesertWest Car Phone Mount for $27.89
- Lisen Car Vent Phone Mount for $14.99
- Ailkin Two-Pack Fast-Charge Dual-Port USB Charger for $8.99
- High Road CarHop Car Seat Organizer for $39.99
- Wagan 12-Volt Personal Thermoelectric Cooler/Warmer for $99.95
- Euhomy 12-Volt Refrigerator for $279.99
- H Helteko Back-Seat Car Organizer for $24.99
- Markstor FOur-Pack LED Road Flares for $26.69
- First Secure Car Emergency Safety Kit for $79.90
- Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp Jump-Starter for $99.95
- Noco Boost HD GB70 2,000-Amp Jump-Starter for $199.95
