Get the Gunk off With This Chemical Guys Special at Amazon

You've been too caught up in having fun and driving your car to worry about cleaning it, and the thing's covered in dust and bug guts. As cool as road rash can be, it's worth peeling off the grime. Head over to Amazon and you can stock your inventory with discounted Chemical Guys products to make it happen. 

A wide selection of Chemical Guy car care products are 15 percent off the regular price with digital coupons. It's not just odds and ends such as clay bars and microfiber towels. Chemical Guys’ top-selling bucket kits and dual-action polisher systems are also in the mix. 

While 15 percent adds up to some decent savings, I was able to find deeper discounts as well. The HydroInterior cleaner and protectant, a personal favorite, is marked down 24 percent, and its microfiber wash is down 20 percent.

There are a lot more great deals on Chemical Guys cleaning goods you don't want to miss. Scroll down for more savings. 

