Get the Gunk off With This Chemical Guys Special at Amazon
A clean car is more enjoyable to drive.
You've been too caught up in having fun and driving your car to worry about cleaning it, and the thing's covered in dust and bug guts. As cool as road rash can be, it's worth peeling off the grime. Head over to Amazon and you can stock your inventory with discounted Chemical Guys products to make it happen.
A wide selection of Chemical Guy car care products are 15 percent off the regular price with digital coupons. It's not just odds and ends such as clay bars and microfiber towels. Chemical Guys’ top-selling bucket kits and dual-action polisher systems are also in the mix.
While 15 percent adds up to some decent savings, I was able to find deeper discounts as well. The HydroInterior cleaner and protectant, a personal favorite, is marked down 24 percent, and its microfiber wash is down 20 percent.
There are a lot more great deals on Chemical Guys cleaning goods you don't want to miss. Scroll down for more savings.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Chemical Guys 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Cannon, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Foaming Car Wash Soap, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys TorqX Complete Detailing Kit with Dual-Action Polisher, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys TorqX Random Polisher Kit with Pads, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Clay Bar and Lubber Synthetic Lubricant Kit, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Professional Grade Premium Microfiber Towels, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Citrus Wash and Gloss Foaming Car Wash Soap, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Extreme Bodywash and Wax Foaming Car Wash Soap, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Detailing Kit, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Nonsense All-Surface Cleaner, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Clean and Shine Car Wash Starter Kit, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys Professional Max Foam Cannon and Honeydew Snow Foam Soap Kit, save 15 percent
- Chemical Guys HydroInterior Ceramic Interior Quick Detailer and Protectant, save 24 percent
- Chemical Guys Microfiber Cleaning Cloth and Car Wash Towel Concentrated Cleaning Detergent, save 20 percent
