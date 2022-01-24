A Hacked Game Boy Camera Shoots the Best Drifting Photos

Typically, if you want to get into automotive photography, people will tell you to purchase a high-end DSLR and some quality lenses before you head out on a shoot. Conor Merrigan went a little off-book, however, instead choosing to show up to a drift event with a hacked Game Boy Camera in tow. Despite the meager hardware, he came back with impressive results.

The Game Boy Camera was released in 1998 along with the Game Boy Printer which printed out photos on thermal receipt paper. The camera takes four-color greyscale images at a resolution of just 128 x 112 pixels. Despite this, the camera has gained a cult following amongst the retro set over the years, who appreciate charms of its blocky pixellated output.