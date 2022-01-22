Truck Crash Sets Several Monkeys Free on Pennsylvania Highway

About two and a half hours northeast of Philadelphia near Interstate 80, a truck loaded with monkeys attempted to cross highway 54. According to a local eyewitness, a dump truck hit the trailer and both vehicles skidded off the road, stopping at a tree. More than a dozen crates were dropped from the trailer, and some monkeys grabbed their chance to disappear into the woods.

Reports vary, but out of 100 monkeys, about a handful made their escape. In photos, broken LabDiet animal feed bags litter the highway and crates labeled "live animals" are scattered randomly across the scene.

WNEP news interviewed the witness, who had been traveling behind the transport truck. She told the reporter that she was told the truck was hauling cats. And in a somewhat ill-advised move, the eyewitness stuck her finger in one of the crates and said, “kitty kitty” when she discovered these packages weren’t filled with felines. They contained about 100 monkeys headed for a lab.