Another Toyota 2000GT Is Getting a Factory-Ordered, Nut-and-Bolt Restoration

Interestingly, Toyota itself isn't even sure of this car's original color. As of right now, it's red, but some say it was originally finished in Thunder Silver while others believe it came out of the factory in white.

Essentially a Lexus LFA before the Lexus LFA, the 2000GT was built to show the world that Japan could do luxurious high-performance too. Project head Shoichi Saito decreed back in the day, "do whatever necessary to not only produce the 2000GT, but make it one of the—or perhaps even the—greatest car in the world."

Powered by a 148-horsepower, 2.0-liter straight-six, the Toyota 2000GT first came on the scene as a prototype at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show and went into production in 1967. Carroll Shelby entered two modified versions into the 1968 SCCA production car series while James Bond drove a special convertible 2000GT in 1967's You Only Live Twice. Just 351 were ever produced.