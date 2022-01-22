Tough Newscaster Bumped by a Car on Live TV and She Pops Right Back Up

“Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you’re ok,” Yorgey says to her. “That’s live TV for ya. It’s all good!”

That’s when Yorgey reveals she has been in this situation before: “I actually got hit by a car in college too. Just like that.”

Later, during a podcast with Preston and Steve of WMMR, Yorgey explains she was walking home from the library one night when she was a student at Penn State. She was walking past an alleyway and a driver rolled past the stop, hitting Yorgey. But it was “just a little push” as far as she was concerned.

This could have had a much different ending, and Yorgey has shown up in interviews from all over the country in the past few days to tell her story. She says "accidents happen" and has maintained a gracious attitude toward the driver. Yorgey's boss took her to the hospital right away to make sure everything checked out, and Yorgey made sure in follow-up interviews to let people know that Irr is like "her work dad" and he called her immediately after the live broadcast.

It was her last week at WSAZ, as the reporter is headed back to Pennsylvania to work for WTUE Pittsburgh, where hopefully she'll avoid any other incidents with moving vehicles.

