Taking it a step further, Belinski added a WOT box so he could have launch control and flat-foot shifting. He also did some work on the suspension, including a set of Koni yellow struts, an adjustable rear sway bar with adjustable endlinks, strut tower brace, and drilled and slotted rotors.
After one of his cylinders failed, Belinski ordered a new Stage 2 block from Phoenix Performance, which came with Darton dry sleeves, Manley 2618 pistons, King triple black main and rod bearings, Supertech performance valves and valve springs, among other niceties.
"This motor will hold 850 horsepower, but I didn’t want to take it there; I was content with 600-650 wheel horsepower," Belinski told me. "To be able to make this kind of power I needed auxiliary fuel, as Mazdaspeeds are direct-injected and the stock fuel system will max out at about 380 wheel horsepower."
However, that doesn't mean Belinski is finished modding his hot hatch. The plan for 2022 is to have all the body work and painting complete (the MS3 will be finished in Sunlight Silver) to finish the build. Then you'll find him at the Import Face-Off in Rockingham, North Carolina on March 27, testing out his newest setup.
