In 2018, hobbyist Richard Belinski spotted a stock 2011 Mazdaspeed 3 with only a shade more than 40,000 miles on the clock. He knew a gem when he saw one, and snapped it up. Then he began to modify it for even more speed and performance, steadily ratcheting up the horsepower and torque. Not long ago, Belinski’s Mazdaspeed 3 registered 594 horsepower and 477 pound-feet of torque, and he’s shooting for the low 11’s on the quarter-mile o n his local track .

About six months after he bought the car, Belinski moved to North Carolina and decided to upgrade the turbo to a CorkSport CST4. He upgraded the intake and got a retune from Freektune, where it made 323 whp and 347 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane. He tried an E30 blend and that bumped the Mazdaspeed 3 up to 359 whp and 362 pound-feet.

Over time, Belinski started to meet others who owned MS3s and helped to form a group called Triangle Sp33ds. Inspired by some of his new friends in the group, after about a year and a half on the CST4 turbo he wanted more power. Opting to ugrade to the CorkSport CST5 with a 3.5-inch intake, Treadstone TR8 Forum T-mount intercooler and a water/methane system with a 1000-cc nozzle, Belinski brought it back to Freektune for a new reading. The MS3 registered 330whp on 93 octane at 22 psi and made 448 whp at 28 psi on the water/methane system.