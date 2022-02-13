This Off-Roading 1952 Dodge Military Truck Is Stuffed with a 3.9L Cummins

One of truck restorer Winslow Bent’s customers was looking for a vehicle he could “dash the hell out of” while out fishing and hunting. Bent, who owns Legacy Classic Trucks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, went on a hunt for something that fit the bill. He knew that Dodge military trucks were notoriously tough and can take a beating, and he set out to track down a Dodge M37.

Once he sourced a 1952 model from Vintage Power Wagons in Iowa, Bent plucked a 3.9L four-cylinder 4BT Cummins from a late-80s box truck and stuffed it inside. The installation was quite straightforward, he says, and he picked this kind of engine to match what his customer (who is also a friend of many years) would need to tool around his place at Yellowstone Club just west of Big Sky, Montana. This combination of zombie-apocalypse-ready truck and Energizer-bunny engine was the perfect marriage.