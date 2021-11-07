A Whole Lot of Vintage Trucks Are up for Sale, and We Want Them All

A few cabover trucks are up for sale as well, including a Peterbilt or two and a few Kenworths from the 70s that will transport you back to the time your dad used to talk on the CB radio. Breaker breaker one nine, I see a Smokey ahead; what’s your 20?

You’ll find a few oddballs in the mix like a 1961 Chevrolet Corvair 95 Rampside Pickup. It truly looks like someone revived my parents’ old blue Chevy van from the junkyard and chopped off the back two-thirds. It's strangely attractive in a what-the-heck-is-this kind of way. There’s also a 1956 Willys with a 226 cubic-inch Super Hurricane L-Head six-cylinder engine and red-painted 15-inch steelies.

If I had my way, I’d have a garage full of 1920s- to 1950s-era trucks just like these. Meanwhile, I’m going to be right here flipping through the photos of them.