Chevrolet Kills LS7 V8 Crate Engine

Wrenchers and fans of Chevrolet’s small-block V8s may need to spend a little time today mourning the death of two of the automaker’s popular engines. Reddit user bissellpowerforce first shared the discontinuation of Chevy’s LS7 and its wet-sump version, the LS427/570. Via Chevy spokersperson, Road & Track confirmed the company’s plans to fulfill all current orders until these engines are gone. A moment of silence, please.

The 7.0-liter (427 cubic-inch) blocks powered the C6 Corvette Z06 and then the Camaro Z/18 and have been available as crate engines for those who want to stuff them into a different body. For some, the LS7 was the ultimate Chevy small-block and it’s going to be missed.