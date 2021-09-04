What’s the Best Tailgating Vehicle for Fall?

When I was growing up in northern Indiana, the University of Notre Dame was just two towns over. My friend Ann and her family had season tickets and a big RV, and I had the good fortune to be invited along for plenty of pregame tailgate parties. The Fightin' Irish games are epic fun, and I didn't think anything could match that until I moved to Texas; the University of Texas Longhorns put on a raucous good time, and its rival Aggies of Texas A&M rock the stadium before, during, and after the games.

You don't have to have an RV for a memorable tailgate gathering, although you could rent one from places like RVshare. All kinds of vehicles qualify for fall partying, and some of them include built-in coolers, multifunction tailgates that serve as steps and seats, and power outlets for TVs and coffee makers. If a Ford F-150 can power up a whole house, providing the juice for a Saturday get-together before a football game is a cakewalk. Get your fried chicken and deviled eggs and frosty beverages on, because fall sports are in full swing. Which vehicle is your pick?