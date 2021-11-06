Climbing giant boulders and finding yourself with only three (or even two) wheels on the ground is an intense experience. When you’re placing your front tires on the edge of a trail with a dropoff below you, you’d better be paying attention and god forbid you have some kind of electronic device in your hand.
This week I finally got to experience the red rock terrain of Moab, Utah. Piloting a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, I ended up off the pavement route and on a dirt-and-rock road winding up a mountain. The scenery was spectacular, and off-reading never fails to remind me of just how long the Earth has been around and how much beauty exists in nature. And it got me thinking: what other off-road sites am I missing that I should add to my bucket list?
Moab is pretty magical and the trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and vehicles are abundant. You can catch a helicopter ride or skydive between routes, if you’re so inclined (I’m not, at least not on the skydiving side) and there are tons of Jeep and side-by-side rental companies.
Of course, Moab is famous for the Easter Jeep Safari, but Ford also owns a little piece of that part of the world. The Blue Oval runs an Off-Roadeo site on a scenic spot along the river along with its other Off-Roadeo properties around the country. That includes Texas, where the brand commissioned an off-road course with some jaw-dropping views of Hill Country and where Ford launched the Bronco earlier this year.