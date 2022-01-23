What Was Your First Manual Transmission Experience?

The first time I successfully drove a manual was at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in a NASCAR race car. I was working on the marketing team for Ricoh, and an extra spot opened up on a junket to the Richard Petty Driving Experience with the sales team. It was sink or swim, and I was determined to master it quickly so I could get into gear and scream around the track with everyone else. I found it to be pretty easy because there were no hills, no stop lights, and the speeds were steady. It was exhilarating. It was especially sweet, because the first time I tried to drive a car with a stick shift was a dismal experience. So I wondered: how was was your first time with a manual?

Kristin Shaw

In contrast to my NASCAR drive, my first attempt at a manual was not nearly as positive. My parents bought a 1981 model (the standard four-door, not the sporty X-11) and when I was 15, my father (bless him) tried to teach me how to drive it. I had been shifting for my parents for a few years and I thought it was fun to throw the stick into gear when they depressed the clutch. But when it came to me putting all of the pieces together myself, I panicked. My patient and saintly father tried his best. I came back around after the NASCAR experience and got my head together, thankfully. In the last month I've had some test cars with manuals that were a blast: a Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a Mazda Miata, and a Honda Civic Si. Each felt very different under my feet and in my hands, but each is a blast in its own way. Speaking of the Civic, the Type R has one of the best manual transmissions on the market and I'm looking forward to seeing the new one this year.

Kristin Shaw