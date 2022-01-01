My husband says it’s difficult to buy presents for me, and he wanted me to have something special. With a vision in mind, he selected a spare part from an Alfa Romeo race car in a friend’s shop and together they welded it to a bumper guard he found on his family’s ranch. He buffed, shaped, and polished it to make a one-of-a-kind sculpture and gave it to me for Christmas last year.

It’s one of my most prized possessions and holds a spot of honor on my shelf next to a portion of my Matchbox collection, a vintage Chrysler badge, and an airplane-shaped hood ornament from a long-gone Oldsmobile. At the risk of finding myself in a position to want more stuff for my house that I probably don’t need, I’m curious to know: what car-related things do you collect?