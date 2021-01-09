Let This LEGO Car Bot Demonstration School You in Off-Roading Fundamentals

To me, the best part of this video is helping viewers understand the breakover angle, which is the angle between the bottom of your tires and the middle of your chassis. If you exceed the breakover angle for your specific vehicle, you can end with all four wheels off the ground and no traction, which is not where you want to be. The LEGO bot shows the role of ground clearance as well, which is especially relevant to avoid scraping your undercarriage when tackling uneven terrain.

It also illustrates the importance of traction, showing the way chunkier tires grip the obstacle and smooth tires slip. Deep tread helps to keep your vehicle adhere to the surface, and four-wheel drive gives you better control. Moving pieces around on the LEGO bot shows how weight distribution affects the climb; pay attention to that before packing your vehicle for your next adventure.

The only thing missing is wading depth. Do you hear me up there in Finland? There's your next video idea.

