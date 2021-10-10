Lego Launches Giant 9,090-Piece Titanic Set That’s Over Four Feet Long
Movie characters not included.
In 1997, characters Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson swept onto the big screen with James Cameron’s epic movie Titanic. My nieces are 22, 19, and 15 and they have watched it multiple times even though it was made before any of them were born; I saw it once and I’m good. The historic story, on the other hand, is a tragedy no one will forget: the unsinkable ship that plummeted to the bottom of the ocean with a thousand souls aboard.
Memorialized in countless works of art, museums, and books, the RMS Titanic is now represented as a colossal Lego set made up of 9,090 pieces. That’s even more than the 9,036-piece Rome Colosseum set released in 2020, but not as many as the 11,695-piece Lego Art World Map the company launched in May of this year, so calling it the "largest" set may not be entirely accurate.
What makes this one stand apart is its length, which at 53 inches it’s nearly a foot longer than the world map, which is arguably not the same kind of three-dimensional model that comes to mind when you think of a Lego set.
Designed as a 1:200 scale model, Lego’s Titanic includes a recreation of the ship's bridge, promenade deck, and swimming pool, along with interior cross sections of the First-Class grand staircase, smoking lounge, D-deck dining saloon, and engine room.
Once built, you can turn the propellers to watch the piston engines turn inside and raise the anchor and adjust tension line between masts. The Lego ship can be separated into three segments for relocation or if you want to grab a few Lego minifigures and assign one to be Jack painting Rose as one of his French girls. Or pull out a Lego door and see if Rose and Jack really do fit on it so [SPOILER ALERT! Is it truly a spoiler 20+ years later?] Jack's fate is not so bleak.
Lego will make this replica set available for pre-order on November 1 and released for general sale on November 8, and it will retail for $629.99.
