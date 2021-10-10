Lego Launches Giant 9,090-Piece Titanic Set That’s Over Four Feet Long

In 1997, characters Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson swept onto the big screen with James Cameron’s epic movie Titanic. My nieces are 22, 19, and 15 and they have watched it multiple times even though it was made before any of them were born; I saw it once and I’m good. The historic story, on the other hand, is a tragedy no one will forget: the unsinkable ship that plummeted to the bottom of the ocean with a thousand souls aboard.

Memorialized in countless works of art, museums, and books, the RMS Titanic is now represented as a colossal Lego set made up of 9,090 pieces. That’s even more than the 9,036-piece Rome Colosseum set released in 2020, but not as many as the 11,695-piece Lego Art World Map the company launched in May of this year, so calling it the "largest" set may not be entirely accurate.

What makes this one stand apart is its length, which at 53 inches it’s nearly a foot longer than the world map, which is arguably not the same kind of three-dimensional model that comes to mind when you think of a Lego set.