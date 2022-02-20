After 40 Years of Racing, Hurley Haywood’s Second Act Is Encouraging Others

Hurley Haywood has won the 24 Hours of Daytona five times, dominating races in 1973, 1975, 1977, and 1979, and then coming back around to win in 1991. He was racing decades before Rolex became the official sponsor in 1992, and amassed his share of trophies from the luxury watchmaker as well as all of the spoils of being a champion. The last time Haywood raced professionally was a decade ago, but he’s still very much a part of the racing community. Now 73, the St. Augustine, Florida resident served as one of the grand marshals for the Rolex 24 at Daytona and his presence brings a ripple of excitement all around him. Speaking with him feels like a grand privilege, and when he tells me to call him Hurley I’m a little starstruck, but he is gracious and real.

Porsche

It’s gratifying to discover that Haywood is both kind and thoughtful one to one, without a trace of arrogance about him. The man has led a storied career and he’s still finding ways to help, encourage, and support others, including his fans and the brands he loves. “The most important race for me was the win in ’73,” Haywood said during our meeting. “That was the start of what brought my name into the lights. That brought me on the map with Porsche and it has been heaven on earth ever since.” It hasn’t all been Rolexes and roses, however. Haywood has been through a lot, including the death of his mentor and driving partner Peter Gregg in 1980. The last few years have opened up Haywood’s life story in ways he didn’t expect during his professional racing years, and he’s embracing the wave of change, leaning into it.

Porsche

It was just a few years ago when Haywood found himself in an interview with high school student who made Haywood realize how important his influence could be. The young man was gay and confessed to the legendary driver that he was struggling with being bullied and contemplated suicide frequently. In a moment of pure humanity and empathy, Haywood responded by comforting the young man with his words and sharing some important wisdom. “I said, ‘Listen, it’s not what you are, it’s who you are. That’s what people remember,'" Haywood told Autoweek. When the conversation ended, Haywood said he felt pretty good about it. More than a year later, the student’s mother called Haywood to tell him about the impact his words had on her son, who was doing much better. She thanked him for opening up, and Haywood realized how powerful his voice could be as an advocate for other gay men, especially in motorsports.

Rolex