Land Katool’s Tire Changer and Balancer Combo at Huge Discount Plus More Prime Day Shop Equipment Deals

I know. You need a tire changer and balancer combo as much as I need another project car. Which is pretty bad, considering I have enough spare parts to slam an entire car in a weekend if I had a shell to put them in. So, yeah, this Katool 2.0 HP tire changer and wheel changer combo for $2,099.00 is calling your name. That, or one of the other many Prime Day shop equipment deals I’ve rounded up.
Seriously, though, that price really isn’t bad for this setup. The tire changers we’ve seen sell in the past cost a few hundred dollars more, and were rocking about the same specs. However, you can walk away with an even cheaper deal if you snag the Katool Tire Changer Machine ME-T450 + Wheel Balancer ME-B600 for $1,547.55.
These are far from the only items you’ve been daydreaming about having in your own shop, though. Mayflower’s even getting in on the fun with the 8,000-pound four-post Lift selling for $3,399.00. Who doesn’t want that in their garage?
Ok, maybe these are a little over the top. I’ll cut my nonsense here. Check the list below for more Prime Day deals on shop equipment, most of which are way more affordable items. And be sure to check out our big round-up of all the best automotive Prime Day deals if these aren’t doing the trick. Just don’t wait. These deals end with Prime Day.
More Prime Day Deals on Shop Equipment
- QuickJack 5000TL – Portable 5,000 Pound Capacity Auto Lift for $1,350
- QuickJack Portable 7,000 Pound Capacity Auto Lift for $1,475.00
- QuickJack 7000TLX -7,000 Pound Capacity Extended Rail Length Portable Lift for $1,600
- Twin-Stack P1IU-A9 2 HP 4 Gallon Portable Air Compressor for $382.00
- VEVOR Mechanic Creeper, Garage Gift, 36-Inch Z Creeper Seat for $34.39
- BIG RED TAM830011L Torin Hydraulic Low Profile Aluminum and Steel Racing Floor Jack for $199.99
- BIG RED Economic Aluminum Quick Lift Low Profile Garage Jack for $244.00
- BIG RED TAM820014S Torin Hydraulic Trolley Service/Floor Jack for $42.50
- BIG RED Torin Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack Combo with 2 Jack Stands for $73.00
- BIG RED T43202 Torin Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands for $23.74
- BIG RED TRP6240 Torin Blow Molded Plastic Rolling Garage/Shop Creeper for $42.70
- BIG RED T10035 Torin Portable Steel Cabinet Parts Washer for $78.50
- BIG RED 3-Tier Service Cart for $50.99
- BIG RED Torin 1600lbs Capacity Heavy Duty Steel Cable Manual Hand Crank Winch for $23.10
- BIG RED TR4053 Torin Hydraulic Garage/Shop Telescoping Transmission Floor Jack for $129.97
- Torin TR6100W BlackJack Rolling Creeper Garage/Shop Seat for $26.57
- M-AUTO Foldable Z Creeper 2-in-1 Rolling Folding Car Creeper & Seat for $38.11