Best Wire Strippers: Tackle Electrical Jobs With Ease

Tips

Choose a wire stripper that is compatible with the size wires you typically work with. Most will cut wires that are 10 to 22 AWG (American Wire Gauge). However, some tools can handle larger-sized wire as well.

Do not remove wire casings with your teeth or a knife, as you could damage the wires (and your chompers). These methods are not nearly as effective as using a good pair of wire strippers.

Some wire strippers grips that are more comfortable than others. To prevent hand fatigue, choose wire strippers that have a plastic handle. Lighter tools also cause less strain.

FAQs

Q: How long will a pair of wire strippers last?

A: It depends on the material and durability of the tool. It's really not possible to sharpen the cutting edges, which can rust if you don't properly take care of the tool. A wire stripper will last longer if you store in properly in a dry toolbox or drawer.

Q: Can I use wire strippers on wires that are covered in Teflon?

A: You can, but only if the brand is specifically designed to do so. It's very difficult to strip Teflon-coated wires using an average pair of wire strippers.

Q: Can I use wire strippers to crimp terminal connectors on the wires?

A: Several brands of wire strippers can do this task, but not every pair has the ability. If the strippers have slots for crimping wires then you're all set.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best wire stripper is the Klein Tools Wire Cutter and Wire Stripper. It easily bends, shapes, and manipulates wires of a variety of sizes.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the IRWIN VISE-GRIP Wire Stripping Tool/Wire Cutter.