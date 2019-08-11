Best Lift Kits: Boost the Height of Your Jeep, SUV, or Truck

A lift kit increases the ground clearance of your vehicle, specifically the height between the frame and the ground. You can replace the front and rear suspension of your Jeep, SUV, truck, and four-wheel vehicle with a lift kit for performance purposes or just to make it look larger and visually appealing. If you are interested in giving your ride a little boost, here’s a detailed review of the top lift kits that you should consider.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Affordably priced and comes as a full set. Made from highly-durable polyurethane spacers. Easy to install with online videos. Easy to return the vehicle to stock condition.

Enhances the appearance of your vehicle as well as ground clearance. Levels front with rear. Includes N3 shock absorbers. Enhanced on- and off-road performance.

A high-performance leveling kit suitable for on- and off-road use. The kit levels both the front and rear of the vehicle.

Benefits of Lift Kits Stylish look. If you are thinking of upgrading the look of your vehicle with a new paint job and tires, consider also including a lift kit as the final touch that will turn heads on the road. Lifting your vehicle adds a touch of style to your ride. It makes it seem like the body is hanging in the air and generally makes your ride look bigger.

If you are thinking of upgrading the look of your vehicle with a new paint job and tires, consider also including a lift kit as the final touch that will turn heads on the road. Lifting your vehicle adds a touch of style to your ride. It makes it seem like the body is hanging in the air and generally makes your ride look bigger. Improved off-road performance. A custom truck lift can improve your vehicle’s off-road performance in terms of better ground clearance, enhanced approach angle, greater articulation, and enhanced overall rideability. Lift kits work for four-wheel-drive vehicles, rock crawlers, mud racers, high-speed desert racers, or long-distance open country trekkers.

A custom truck lift can improve your vehicle’s off-road performance in terms of better ground clearance, enhanced approach angle, greater articulation, and enhanced overall rideability. Lift kits work for four-wheel-drive vehicles, rock crawlers, mud racers, high-speed desert racers, or long-distance open country trekkers. Accommodate large tires. Lift kits provide an added clearance that leaves room for larger tires on your vehicle. Larger tires boost off-road performance as they enhance traction and stability in mud, deep snow, sand, rocks, and rugged terrains. Larger tires and greater clearance also help your vehicle manage a steep ascent or descent on any off-road surface.

Lift kits provide an added clearance that leaves room for larger tires on your vehicle. Larger tires boost off-road performance as they enhance traction and stability in mud, deep snow, sand, rocks, and rugged terrains. Larger tires and greater clearance also help your vehicle manage a steep ascent or descent on any off-road surface. Protect your undercarriage. If you are a rock crawler, lifting your vehicle’s body will protect your undercarriage from scratches and chips. Lifting the undercarriage will preserve the undercoat and promote resistance to wear from friction and rust. Types of Lift Kits Body Lift Kit A body lift kit only lifts the body of the vehicle by increasing the space between the frame and the wheels. However, the suspensions and axles remain at the original factory position from the ground. The aim is large to fit larger tires, which consequently reduce the ground clearance and are not a guarantee of improved ride quality. These are the cheapest lift kits you can get for your truck. Suspension Lift Kit A suspension lift kit is a step above a body lift where the suspension system, axles, and body are lifted for better off-road driving. The kits will totally replace your driveshaft leaf springs and shocks or struts for better ground clearance. Surprisingly, you may not notice any difference in the vehicle’s weight distribution or driving stability with suspension lifts as they are designed to perfectly integrate into your vehicle. That’s why they are more expensive. Leveling Lift Kit You may have noticed a reclining angle in the factory look of your truck, especially if you own an F-150. Manufacturers tend to keep the rear end higher than the front end in such vehicles. That imbalance can minimize handling when climbing downhills. Leveling kits typically solve the irregularity by balancing out the front and rear end by bringing both to the same level. Top Brands Rough Country Rough Country is a Tennessee-based automotive parts and accessories manufacturer. The company designs lift kits, wheels, wheel spacers, tires, steering stabilizers, driveshafts, brakes, throttle body spacers, performance chips, and other automotive accessories. It has operating centers in the United States and sells its products through a chain of online dealers and storefront retail centers. One of its best-selling suspension kits is the Rough Country Leveling Kit. ReadyLIFT ReadyLIFT is a U.S.-based manufacturer that was founded in 2006. It’s a subsidiary brand of Wheel Pros, LLC. The company designs suspension lift kits that provide a custom fit for GM equipment, Subarus, Jeeps, and other light trucks. They also design shocks and other leveling kit accessories. ReadyLIFT has a huge consumer market as its lifts promote a factory-like ride, and allow the owners to install bigger tires and wheels. One of its best-rated lift kits is the ReadyLIFT Leveling Kit. Daystar Daystar is a leading American manufacturer of passenger cars, trucks, SUV, UTV, and ATV accessories. Some of its top products include body lift kits, suspension lift kits, recovery ropes, winch lines, and airbag cradles among other automotive interior and exterior accessories. One of its prime leveling kits is the Daystar Lift Kit. 4WS 4WS is an American manufacturer of off-road auto parts including steering stabilizers, driveshafts, replacement axle parts, motor mounts, winch accessories, and suspension lift kits. The company, based in Missouri, prides itself in creating a fast and easy shopping experience for its consumers. Its products are easily accessible from local auto shops and a variety of online auto distributors. One of its cheapest lift kits is the TrueTwo Suspension Lift. Pro Comp Pro Comp is an American-based auto parts manufacturer that was founded in 1992, and since then it has been gracing the automotive industry with high-quality automotive accessories for on-and off-road driving. The company started by exclusively making suspension systems but later ventured into manufacturing tires, wheels, and car lighting equipment. One of its best front and rear Tacoma lift kits is the Pro Comp Suspension Lift Kit. Lift Kits Pricing Under $100: The quality of a lift kit is directly proportional to the price. This means that you won’t find the most long-lasting or strong lifts kits the lower you are on this price range. Generally, most low-priced lifts kits come as leveling kits and feature a single set for either the front or the rear end. However, some manufacturers offer a full-body lift set that’s made of steel with a lift of about two to three inches.

The quality of a lift kit is directly proportional to the price. This means that you won’t find the most long-lasting or strong lifts kits the lower you are on this price range. Generally, most low-priced lifts kits come as leveling kits and feature a single set for either the front or the rear end. However, some manufacturers offer a full-body lift set that’s made of steel with a lift of about two to three inches. Over $100: At this price point expect to find suspension and leveling kits that feature premium construction with industrial-grade aluminum. Aluminum spacers are long-lasting, lightweight, and give a high lift to your vehicle. They typically offer a larger ground clearance and allow you to upgrade to larger tires. Generally, the more expensive lift kits come as a full set for the front and rear and are thicker than the cheaper versions. Key Features Compatibility When it comes to lifting kits, “one type fits it all” is not really as every vehicle comes with different factory suspension specifications, bodies, chassis, and designs. Therefore, most lifts are custom made to fit specific vehicle models and make. For instance, you may have a lift kit that’s specifically designed for Dodge Rams or F-150s only. Lift Height The height allowance offered by the lift kit will affect the size of the tires you can install and the level of ride handling. For instance, lifting your truck by about six inches means that you have to sacrifice high speeds and the ability to turn corners quickly. However, a 3-inch lift will not have a significant difference in the ride quality. Other Considerations Driving Conditions: Before you buy a custom lift kit you need to look into where you plan on driving. Trucks naturally have a high center of gravity, and a two to three-inch lift kit would be appropriate for off-roading. Anything higher will help with rock climbing and moving through large water masses.

Before you buy a custom lift kit you need to look into where you plan on driving. Trucks naturally have a high center of gravity, and a two to three-inch lift kit would be appropriate for off-roading. Anything higher will help with rock climbing and moving through large water masses. Ease of Installation: This is more important if you plan on installing the lift kit yourself. The kit should at least have an easy-to-use manual and a few online videos that guide you on how to install the lift. Fortunately, most modern lift kits are easy to install. Best Lift Kits Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Lift Kits Overall: Rough Country Leveling Kit

Amazon

The Rough Country Leveling kit is for any driver looking for the right blend of enhanced off-road performance as well as style. It features an innovative, molded, spacer design that’s strong and designed to improve the appearance of a strut. It has a 2.5-inch suspension kit that levels the front and rear of your tires. These lifts ensure that your ride looks good and balanced and are designed to fit in a standard truck’s strut hat. The kit includes strut extensions with an installation kit, 1-inch lift blocks, and a U-bolt for the front. For the rear, the kit includes U-bolts, 1-inch lift blocks, and two N3 shock absorbers for enhanced on-and off-road performance. The kit is recommended for 2004 to 2008 Ford F150 vehicles. The estimated installation time for the kit is about two to three hours. In addition, there’s a lifetime replacement warranty for the strut extensions and shocks from the manufacturer. A downside to the product is that it may come in poor packaging. There’s a lack of attention to detail by the manufacturer as the bolts are nuts are loose in the box, and you need to be extra careful when opening the package. The rear shocks may feel a bit soft, and your vehicle may bounce a lot on rough terrain. Also, the lift gets compressed with time and may reduce from its original 2.5-inch size. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Lift Kits: TrueTwo Suspension Lift

Amazon

The TrueTwo Suspension lift kit contains two pairs of spacers that are molded from high-grade polyurethane. The spacers have a basic but tough design and will last a long time before they start to get compressed. The kit includes a pair of front and rear spacers that offer 2.5 inches of lift when paired with socket isolators and two inches of lift without the socket isolators. The lift offers a luxurious ride quality that’s similar to the stock condition of the vehicle. The kit leaves enough room for 35-inch tires, and it only takes a few hours to install the spacers. It’s just as easy to return your ride to its stock condition when necessary. It is one of the cheapest suspension kits considering it comes as a full set for your vehicle. These lift kits are recommended for Jeeps. A drawback of the kit is that it doesn’t come with instructions, and you may have to rely on a few online installation videos. It also doesn’t fit all Jeep models. You may experience some issues with the ride comfort level as the kit doesn’t come with shock absorbers. That makes for a rough ride while off-roading. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Lift Kits Honorable Mention: Daystar Lift Kit

Amazon