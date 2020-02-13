Best Nerf Bars: Improve Your Truck’s Style and Function

These bars will begin rusting despite the powder coating finish. You may also have some problems with pitting.

The stepping pads on these bars are extra wide to give you more foot room and increased stability. They also come pre-assembled, so they’re easier to install.

Make sure you confirm the actual measurements of the bars to verify that they will actually fit your truck. You may notice some bend or flex when standing on them.

To get the black look, a heavy-duty black powder coating finish is used. This improves the bar’s looks and protects them from corrosion. They’re also easy to install.

These Nerf bars have a sleek and shiny look. Two black rubber step pads blend in to make the bars look sleek and continuous.

These only fit particular models of trucks, so make sure they fit yours before you order them. They also need to be carefully installed, or they won’t feel so secure when you step on them.

These tubes are durable and made out of 304 marine grade stainless steel. This makes them resistant to corrosion. The step pads have internal reinforcement to make them structurally stronger.

Tips

Think about the look that you want to create for your truck. This will help you decide on the perfect finish. They typically come in black powder-coated, polished, chrome, texture powder-coated, black, painted, and anodized aluminum.

You’ll need to choose between a textured spot on the bar or a rubberized pad. This is when you balance looks and safety. The rubber may be more noticeable and disrupt the looks, but it’s safer than having just the texture.

Make sure you buy the right length of bars. They need to run the entire length of the cab, or from wheel to wheel. You also want the step areas to line up with where the doors are on your truck.

FAQs

Q: Are there any other options besides Nerf bars?

A: You could also install running boards or side steps onto your truck. Running boards are the wide, flat steps that run along the bottom of the truck. Nerf bars were originally installed to protect the undercarriage of trucks, but today, they also serve as a step. Side steps are a small step right at the door of the cab. They can be a challenge to use and can cause injury if you miss while getting out.

Q: How do I know what size to buy?

A: There are two sizes you’ll need to look at when buying Nerf bars. First is the length. Cab-length bars will extend the length of the cab. Wheel-to-wheel bars are slightly longer and will run from just behind the front wheel to just in front of the back wheel. The length you choose will depend on the look you’re going for. The other size to look at is the diameter. Larger tubes give you a bolder look and more space for your foot on the bar.

Q: How do I install Nerf bars?

A: The good news is that many vehicles come from the factory with the holes pre-drilled for Nerf bars. If this is the case for you, then you just have to bolt the bars through these holes. If you don’t have these holes, then you’ll need to drill holes in your truck’s frame. The bars should be centered with the cockpit of the truck. Tighten the bolts and check each bar to confirm they’re secure before you start using them.

Final Thoughts

The Ionic 5-Inch Stainless Steel Curved Nerf Bars give your truck a sporty look while protecting your truck and making it easier to get in and out.

The budget-friendly TAC Side Bars Nerf Bars give your truck a sleek look with beautiful black bars.