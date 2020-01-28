Best Jeep Bumpers: Add Extra Protection To Your Jeep Front

To install the lighting, you’ll need a wiring harness, which is not included. LED lights are of poor quality. It does not fit the ‘90s YJ.

Its finish features a two-stage textured black powder for corrosion resistivity. Its built-in winch plate ensures up to 12,000 pounds of load support while still enhancing its looks. Additionally, it comes with all the necessary hardware for an easy bolt-on installation.

This bumper is one of the best fitment for 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK and JK Unlimited two- or four-door models. It features heavy-duty steel construction for superior strength and durability even in tough off-road conditions. Its LED accent lighting (two 18-watt and two 20-watt LED lights) makes your Jeep stand out among the crowd.

Some users complain that the bottom holes do not line up, so you have to drill new ones. It also does not fit some modes without modification.

It features a built-in winch plate that supports up to 12,000 pounds. Also, its welded hoop enhance protection on the front of the Jeep, while the two tabs on the pre-runner hoop offer room for extra off-road light installation. It is a simple installation that does not require any cutting or drilling.

For a cheaper option consider the EAG bumper, which fits all 1987-2006 Jeep TJ and YJ Wrangler models. It is constructed using a 5/32-inch cold rolled steel sheet and 2 x 0.120 inch steel tubing for enhanced offroad dependability. It is then coated with textured black powder to prevent rusting.

It is not a universal fitment design. This bumper is heavy and therefore not fuel-efficient.

Its finish features a textured powder coat to ensure it is corrosion-resistant, enhancing its looks and lifespan. Also, it is heavy (9,500 pounds), making it suitable for off-road use. It is fitted with rated D-Rings for accommodating more lights.

This bumper is a perfect fit for 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK. It features a 5/32-inch thick mild steel sheet and 2 x 0.120 inch heavy-duty steel tubing to enhance offroad tolerance, strength, and durability. Additionally, it comes with a built-in winch plate that can support up to 12,000 pounds.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Before buying a Jeep bumper, it’s important to consider its weight. Heavy bumpers are excellent for protection but result in high fuel consumption. On the other hand, lightweight bumpers are not good for protection, but they do not compromise on fuel efficiency.

Although the design of the bumper does not affect its functionality, it is advisable to consider the best design for a desirable look and ease of installation. Here, you should look for a bumper that does not require a lot of drilling in order to fit your Jeep.

Always consider the type of coating on your bumper. Dual powder coating or black powder coating is the best, since it prevents rusting, enhancing durability and functionality.

FAQs

Q: Will bumpers fit any vehicle?

A: Some bumpers are universal, while others are Jeep specific. There are designs for the two-door Jeep and also for the four-door Jeep. It is important to know if the bumper you intend to buy fits your vehicle.

Q: Do I need a professional to install my bumper?

A: No, the installation of most bumpers in the market is easy and straightforward. Apart from that, most manufacturers provide installation hardware, along with an instructional manual on how to install and use your bumper.

Q: How long does a bumper last?

A: This depends on the materials, coating, and the maintenance of the bumper. Assuming you are not involved in a serious accident, a heavy-duty and a polish-coated bumper can last you a lifetime. However, it might need polishing once in a while.

Final Thoughts

For the best overall, E-Autogrilles Jeep Wrangler JK Rock Crawler Front Bumper is our top pick It is sturdy, durable and enhances the look on your jeep.

Our best value pick is the EAG Steel Front Bumper with Winch Plate. It is also very strong, corrosion-resistant, and efficient in protecting the front of your Jeep.