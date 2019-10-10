Best Compression Testers: Diagnose Your Engine with Ease

Tips

It’s best to have a dedicated space to store the compression tester and its components. If it doesn’t come with a case, you can either buy one for it or store it in a toolbox.

It is always wise to have multiple adapters for your compression tester. Not every vehicle is created the same, so owning different adapters at various lengths will ensure you can check a number of vehicles.

A small amount of condensation or dirt can interfere with the device, causing it to produce incorrect readings. Always place every part and the tester in its protective case, and store it somewhere dry and cool.

FAQs

Q: Will a compression tester work on gasoline and diesel engines?

A: A compression tester will work on both types of engines. They are designed to test spark plugs and injector sockets in your engine to measure the amount of pressure in the engine.

Q: How does compression tester work?

A: The compression tester comes with a hose that connects to the spark plug hole of each cylinder. The gauge then hooks up to the opposite end of the hose. After turning on the engine, the needle will climb to a certain number that you need to keep track of. After doing this for each cylinder, all the readings should be similar or within 10 to 15 percent of each other.

Q: What PSI should my engine be registering?

A: Each cylinder should register at 100 or more PSI to be considered healthy. A good target goal should be around 180 to 220 PSI.

Final Thoughts

For a high-quality compression tester with a selection of adapters and long hose, consider the Innova Compression Tester.

Or there’s the 8MILELAKE Professional Petrol Gas Engine Cylinder Compression Tester, which comes in a handy carrying case with plenty of adapters at a cheaper price.