Best Strap Wrenches: Get the Leverage You Need

Tips

Choose a strap wrench with a strap that is made out of the right material, is long enough, and isn’t too wide. This will enable you to wrap it around your filter or pipe and still have enough clearance.

The longer the handle, the more leverage you’ll have when using the wrench. If you plan to loosen a larger pipe or filter, then you need a longer handle to compensate.

Be mindful of the material that the handle is made out of. You want a material that will give you a solid grip and is strong enough to withstand the torque of you pulling on it.

FAQs

Q: How do you use a strap wrench?

A: Take the strap and wrap it around the item you want to loosen. Thread the excess strap through the wrench. Pull the handle the direction you want to turn your filter or pipe. The portion of the handle with the teeth should lean into the strap to dig in and give you leverage.

Q: What sizes do strap wrenches come in?

A: You can find strap wrenches as small as six inches. Then you can find standard sizes of 12 and 18 inches. There are larger straps that are meant for heavy-duty applications. For the strongest opening/loosening power, you should match your strap wrench size to the size of the item you’re working on.

Q: What can I use a strap wrench on?

A: A strap wrench is most commonly used in plumbing and automotive applications. But you can use them on anything that you need to loosen. You could use your strap wrench on a jar with a lid that is too tight.

Final Thoughts

The RIDGID Straplock Pipe Handle is a high-quality strap wrench that works well in tight spots. A quality budget option is the Rubber Strap Wrenches, which come with two different sizes.