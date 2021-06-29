Becoming known as a brand that offers professional-quality tools at affordable prices, GearWrench has been increasing in popularity in recent years. It should give hobbyists the chance to get their hands on above-average tools without skipping a mortgage payment. There’s even talk amongst some professionals I know about integrating these tools into their work loadouts. My own experience with the company’s tools has left me with a bit of bias in its favor, as a set of its ratcheting-combination wrenches has been at my disposal for quite some time now. Despite being subjected to all kinds of cruel and unusual punishment, I have yet to see any fail, and I actually keep a set in the trunk of my car because I know I can rely on them.

That said, I've been waiting years for the opportunity to find out if it's worth the expense of upgrading my entire setup, and thankfully, that day has finally arrived. Today, The Drive is putting the GearWrench 68-piece Tool Set to the test. We're taking a close look at what these tools bring to the table, and we’ll give you the answer to the same question that's been on my mind for quite some time. Let’s dive in. Unboxing the GearWrench Mechanic’s Tool Set Getting my hands on the GearWrench tool set was better than Christmas morning. I was so eager to tear into it that I almost forgot to look over the packaging. Once I heard contents rattling around inside the box, however, I decided it’s probably best to slow my roll. It’s a little more expensive than other sets targeting the DIY crowd, but the packaging is pretty standard, with a cardboard sleeve enveloping the blow-molded case. The plastic case appears to be a cut above the rest on the surface, but it’s just another horror to watch out for. My particular set came pre-jumbled — almost like they know how much I love jigsaw puzzles. After putting each piece back into its respective spot, I did notice some characteristics that separate this kit from many others.

Hank O'Hop Yep. That's what we opened up to. You will too, if you're not careful to keep this case upright at all times.

One thing that immediately jumped out at me was the thin profile of the ratchet heads. These ratchets are a lot less chunky than what I’m used to. GearWrench has also done away with a quick-release mechanism. That, paired with the 90-tooth count, will make this tool more than enjoyable to use in tight spaces. While that’s generally enough to win me over, GearWrench didn’t call it quits there. Each socket features large sizing stamped into the side to keep you from having to squint at the numbers. Each metric socket features knurling along the bottom, and the SAE sockets have two stripes that run along the base. That feature helps you quickly determine if you’re at least in the right neighborhood when tackling hardware — or sorting through scattered sockets upon opening.

Hank O'Hop As you can see, these sockets have large and clear stamping. Furthermore, SAE and metric sockets have distinct markings.

You get 35 SAE sockets and 27 metric sockets, making for a grand total of 62 sockets. While that is an adequate amount for many domestic applications, the lack of 3/8-inch-drive metric deep-well sockets will be an issue for many. IThere are no specific spark-plug sockets, although the deep well 5/8-inch and 13/16-inch sockets should work just fine. As much as I love looking at tools, it wasn’t long before I went to work with this set. I hear that’s the best way for us to learn anything about it. Getting After It With the Gearwrench Set Good : Sleek design aids in tight spaces, and the internals are better than most.

: Poor seal on ratchets, limited metric spread, awful case. Check Latest Price Given the patience I’ve shown in waiting to take the GearWrench tools for a test run, it was only right to use them for a job I’ve been waiting just as long to do: the rear sway bar for my 1969 Dodge Charger project car. I haven’t been putting it off for any reason other than more pressing jobs constantly popping up, as they do with a project car that’s driven regularly. I still needed a drill and some combination wrenches, so I didn’t solely rely on GearWrench’s set. I did use my GearWrench ratcheting box wrenches to at least try and keep things consistent. GearWrench’s ratchets and sockets lived up to my expectations. Just like my other GearWrench-branded equipment, they functioned beautifully and broke out some pretty neat tricks. Unlike most ratchets with a 72-tooth mechanism, the choppers on these bad boys have a total of 90 pearly whites. They really came in handy in those awkward angles working under the car. Despite having finer teeth than most, I didn’t deal with any skipping when laying down a little extra torque on the hardware. As for the sockets, it was easy enough to sort through sizes, although they would probably benefit from a little less chrome or more pronounced stamping. The only complaint I really have has to do with the case: It flat-out sucks. There’s no carry handle, and the contents are sitting loosely in their dedicated places. To prevent scattering, you need to carry the case like a lunch tray, which is a major pain if you need to transport other gear to a project. Our examination of the tools didn’t end with putting them to work. We needed to look inside and see how GearWrench’s internals stack up against the others we’ve seen. Luckily, it is a big step up from what some of the more affordable brands have to offer, even if it isn’t perfect.

Hank O'Hop As you can see, there's no room for the pin beneath the pawl to wander. I think that's a far better design than some of the others we've seen.

GearWrench uses a single-pawl mechanism, but unlike Stanley or Craftsman, the pin the pawl rides on isn’t a thin piece of steel that’s likely to dislodge if the spring beneath it fails. This isn’t the most robust piece of material, however, so I can’t recommend it to anyone in a heavy-duty line of work. There was also a considerable amount of dirt inside after a single job, so expect to clean and oil these tools more frequently than others.

Hank O'Hop The Gearwrench ratchet is a beauty queen, but I promise it works just as good as it looks.