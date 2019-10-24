Best Adjustable Wrenches: Quickly Fasten Loose Nuts and Bolts 

An adjustable wrench is a handy tool you can’t do without

By Alice Musyoka
Alice MusyokaView Alice Musyoka's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you’ve ever struggled to tighten loose lug nuts or wheel bolts, you know how valuable an adjustable wrench is. It has a wide range of applications, thanks to its expandability. But don’t be quick to buy the first wrench you come across; pick one that ticks all the right boxes. We’ve evaluated many top-rated adjustable wrenches and have included three of the best in this guide. 

  • Best Overall
    Channellock Slim Jaw 8-Inch WideAzz Adjustable Wrench
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Perfect for personal and commercial use, you will love how comfortable this wrench is and its ease of use. It features ultra-thin jaws and a four-thread knurl and can be used in confined spaces.
    Pros
    Pros
    Inscribed measurements enhance your accuracy and save you time. Long, thin jaws grip better and make tight spots easily accessible. The blue handle is both comfy and durable. 
    Cons
    Cons
    Constant use of steel may dent its head. The jaws may have uneven machining, making full coverage of fasteners difficult. The knurl feels sharp on soft thumbs, especially when it sticks.
  • Best Value
    Olympia Adjustable Wrench
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Designed to be durable, this wrench is made of extremely strong alloy steel. Its precision-machined jaws firmly grip the surfaces of stubborn fasteners. It is about four inches and can fit in a pocket or purse.
    Pros
    Pros
    It is chrome plated and fully polished to maintain its look and resist corrosion. It does not flex open or lock up under heavy loads. Its jaws open to 45mm, making it ideal for a wide range of projects.
    Cons
    Cons
    The jaws may start to stick after a while. The wrench is not ideal for intensive work because it lacks a rubber grip⁠—you can’t use it for long periods.
  • Honorable Mention
    IRWIN VISE-GRIP Adjustable Wrench Set
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This four-pack wrench set gives you more options⁠—you can use each for a different project. Each of the wrenches has a hang hole; hang them in your workspace for easy access. The wrenches come in four of the most commonly used sizes.
    Pros
    Pros
    The wrenches are made of chrome vanadium to offer you service for a long time. Their machined jaws provide a full cover grip on surfaces. They have been designed in such a way that they give the user maximum leverage with minimal hand strain.
    Cons
    Cons
    The rubberized handles will wear off quickly, especially if the wrenches are used intensively. The handles are also a little bulky and will take some getting used to.

Tips

  • The length of the wrench affects the quality of your work. Not only does it determine the effort you put in, it also determines how tight the fastening will be. 
  • Make sure you check the maximum width of the jaws. This will help you to know the fasteners you can use. Smaller wrenches are good for small fasteners. 
  • If you have the wrong wrench for a bolt, place a small coin in the gap between the wrench and the bolt. Then tighten your wrench to fasten or unfasten the stubborn bolt. 
  • You can modify some adjustable wrenches to open wider than normal by removing the adjustable thumbwheel and grinding off 1.5 ridges. This will give you an extra one-quarter inch in usable width.

FAQs

Q: What material is a wrench’s handle made out of?

A: Most wrenches have a steel handle that is covered by industry-standard rubber. This rubber might start to wear off after a while. Simply remove it, and you’ll still be able to use your adjustable wrench. Although, it may be less comfortable to operate.

Q: Should I get an adjustable wrench with or without teeth?

A: Most adjustable wrenches have flat jaws. As long as you place the jaws on a fastener, you should get a proper fit. The adjustment is enough for a firm grip. 

Q: Which is the best adjustable wrench?

A: The best adjustable wrench is one that can be used for various projects. You can also get a set to cater to both small and big projects. Factors such as grip and expandability are essential in determining which wrench you should get. 

Final Thoughts

Your tool box needs a wrench you can count on. We highly recommend the Channellock 8-Inch WideAzz Adjustable Wrench. However, if you want to save some cash, the Olympia Adjustable Wrench is a good purchase. 

MORE TO READ