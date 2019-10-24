Best Adjustable Wrenches: Quickly Fasten Loose Nuts and Bolts 

Tips
- The length of the wrench affects the quality of your work. Not only does it determine the effort you put in, it also determines how tight the fastening will be.
- Make sure you check the maximum width of the jaws. This will help you to know the fasteners you can use. Smaller wrenches are good for small fasteners.
- If you have the wrong wrench for a bolt, place a small coin in the gap between the wrench and the bolt. Then tighten your wrench to fasten or unfasten the stubborn bolt.
- You can modify some adjustable wrenches to open wider than normal by removing the adjustable thumbwheel and grinding off 1.5 ridges. This will give you an extra one-quarter inch in usable width.
FAQs
Q: What material is a wrench’s handle made out of?
A: Most wrenches have a steel handle that is covered by industry-standard rubber. This rubber might start to wear off after a while. Simply remove it, and you’ll still be able to use your adjustable wrench. Although, it may be less comfortable to operate.
Q: Should I get an adjustable wrench with or without teeth?
A: Most adjustable wrenches have flat jaws. As long as you place the jaws on a fastener, you should get a proper fit. The adjustment is enough for a firm grip.
Q: Which is the best adjustable wrench?
A: The best adjustable wrench is one that can be used for various projects. You can also get a set to cater to both small and big projects. Factors such as grip and expandability are essential in determining which wrench you should get.
Final Thoughts
Your tool box needs a wrench you can count on. We highly recommend the Channellock 8-Inch WideAzz Adjustable Wrench. However, if you want to save some cash, the Olympia Adjustable Wrench is a good purchase.