We Found the Breaking Point Of Jackson's Nemesis Safety Glasses During Our Review

Jackson Nemesis safety glasses are everything your boss expects to get the job done, but they do it with a style and flair that goes against what most people imagine as personal protective equipment or PPE. Jackson offers an alternative to the cheap and uncomfortable with its Nemesis line, with as much focus on the fitment, comfort, and styling as on safety. While they aren’t the $2 pair of readily available safety glasses—we got ours on Amazon for $6.95—bulk prices are available to help curb the burn. From a wraparound lens to the lightweight plastic to the rubber nose and earpieces, Nemesis glasses fit comfortably and offer superior protection along with multiple lens options for a variety of applications.

If you are looking for eye protection that is as cool as your rusted-out hot rod and great at keeping rust out of your eyes while you’re wrenching, take the time to check out the Jackson Nemesis safety glasses. Unboxing Jackson Nemesis Safety Glasses I received my glasses in the mail, and outside of the bubble envelope for shipping, the glasses came to me the same way I have received many pairs over the years: in a simple cellophane bag along with black nylon retaining strap. Jackson offers six lens and two frame options for the Nemesis: clear, clear with anti-fog, indoor/outdoor, smoke with anti-fog, bronze or amber for the lenses, and black or camouflage for the frames. I ordered the black frames with the dark smoked lenses, and they look spectacular. They are lightweight yet have a quality feel to them. The retaining strap is a nice feature included with the glasses, but they are difficult to install on the earpieces.

Matt Thorson Some assembly required.