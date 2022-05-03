Get the Best of the Ugga Duggas With These Air Impact Wrenches

There are some jobs that are really hard to do unless you have the right tool. If you need to loosen engine bolts or remove your vehicle's tires, an air impact wrench will make the task much easier. Our buying guide below will help you find the best air impact wrenches available.

Electric impacts are convenient, they're powerful, and they're everywhere, but air impact wrenches have their place. The power-to-weight ratio is still hard to match, the simplicity of maintenance is as good as it gets, and they're known to last. If you've already got a decent air compressor, you could use a good air impact wrench — and a collection of killer pneumatic tools, for that matter. What makes a good impact, though? I’m happy to help you find out. I am also happy to give you the rundown on some of my favorite air impact wrenches. By the time we're done, all you'll need to worry about is finding some tires that need busting off.