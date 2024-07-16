This DeWalt Compact 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Deal is The Best of Prime Day’s Power Tool Sales

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
All gear heads have been patiently awaiting for those sweet, sweet Prime Day power tool deals. Now, they’re finally here, and all of the big names you can find on Amazon are getting in on the action. But if any of them really stands out to me, it’s the deep discount on this DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-inch impact wrench, which is currently selling for $122.00.
High-torque impact wrenches have their place. But as a DIYer, I rarely find myself reaching for those ultra-powerful models. In fact, I generally try to avoid them because the power they dish out can easily destroy the small fasteners found in cars and trucks. For 99% of the work I tackle, I grab my DeWalt 3/8-inch impact, which is very similar to this one.
This 1/2-inch impact can dish out 400 ft-lbs of breakaway torque and 250 ft-lbs of tightening torque. That’s more than enough to truck through most jobs. And because it’s light and easy to maneuver, using it is possible in most places on a car, and using it for extended periods won’t bear down on you. It’s the kind of tool that you’ll find yourself using for every job after it shows up, making it well worth the sale price. And even if you need to toss in the DeWalt 20V MAX battery charging kit for $136.87, you’re still making out pretty good.
Not the one you’ve been waiting for? No problem. There’s an absolute monster of a list of Prime Day power tool deals for you to pick from. Be sure to check our massive list of Prime Day deals if you don’t see what you’re after.
