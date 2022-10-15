Get a Grip on a Wide Variety of On-Sale Michelin Tires
Deals as big as Bibendum himself!
We're a ways off from any holiday deals, and the peak driving season of summer is already over, but that doesn't impact the fact that it's never a bad idea to be on the lookout for discounted quality tires, particularly from a brand like Michelin. Amazon's got more than a couple models and sizes on sale at the moment, including The Drive's favorite Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tire. There are also a couple of light commercial vehicle options available for those who cover a lot of ground day-in, day-out to earn a living. Check it out below.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Cup 2 Tires On Sale
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 315/30ZR20/XL (104Y) (24 percent off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 315/30ZR19 (100Y) (10 percent off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 305/35ZR19/XL (106Y) (8 percent off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 305/30ZR19 (98Y) (11 percent off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport and High Performance Cars - 295/30ZR20/XL (101Y) (25 percent off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 245/35ZR19/XL (93Y) (5 percent off)
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, Track Tire, Sport And High Performance Cars - 235/35ZR19/XL (91Y) (10 percent off)
Other Michelin Tires On Sale
- Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S Performance Radial Tire-255/35ZR19/XL 96Y (15 percent off)
- Michelin Energy Saver All Season Radial Car Tire for Passenger Cars and Minivans, 225/65R17 100T (8 percent off)
- Michelin CrossClimate2, All-Season Car Tire, SUV, CUV - 205/60R16 92H (9 percent off)
- Michelin Primacy Tour A/S, All-Season Car Tire, Sport and Performance Cars - 235/45R18 94V (6 percent off)
- Michelin Primacy MXM4, All-Season Car Tire, SUV, Sport and Passenger Cars - 235/55R19 101H (14 percent off)
- Michelin Defender T+H Radial Tire WITH Blue Tire Lettering - 225/55R17 97H (6 percent off)
- Michelin Agilis CrossClimate All-Season Radial Car Tire for Commercial Vehicles; LT235/80R17/E 120/117R (19 percent off)
