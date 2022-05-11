Grab These Jack Stands for Less Than $30 on Amazon
Looks like something of a fire sale is happening today. Act fast.
The Drive team is always on the lookout for great deals, and this one fell into our laps this afternoon. The price of the Pro-Lift 3-Ton Double Pin Jack Stands has been slashed by 50 bucks today, making it $29.99, which is the best offer we've seen in a long time. While we were checking this one out, we also found the Powerbuilt Heavy Duty 4,000-Pound Triple Lift Jack discounted by $170.90 to $209.09. And then there's the Pro-Lift Speedy Lift Garage Jack on sale for $173.37, meaning you save $106.26. Get yourself a couple of these Amazon bargains before they disappear.
- Powerbuilt Heavy Duty 4,000-Pound Triple-Lift Jack for $209.09 at Amazon
- Pro-Lift Double Pin Jack Stands for $29.99 at Amazon
- Pro-Lift Speedy Lift Garage Jack for$173.37 at Amazon
