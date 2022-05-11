The War Zone
The Drive

Grab These Jack Stands for Less Than $30 on Amazon

Looks like something of a fire sale is happening today. Act fast.

by
Robert Bacon
May 11, 2022 1:57 PM
Deals
Amazon Jack Deals
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

The Drive team is always on the lookout for great deals, and this one fell into our laps this afternoon. The price of the Pro-Lift 3-Ton Double Pin Jack Stands has been slashed by 50 bucks today, making it $29.99, which is the best offer we've seen in a long time. While we were checking this one out, we also found the Powerbuilt Heavy Duty 4,000-Pound Triple Lift Jack discounted by $170.90 to $209.09. And then there's the Pro-Lift Speedy Lift Garage Jack on sale for $173.37, meaning you save $106.26. Get yourself a couple of these Amazon bargains before they disappear.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The Garage

MORE TO READ

Save 45 Percent on Vampliers and Grab More Shop Essentials at Amazon

Related

Save 45 Percent on Vampliers and Grab More Shop Essentials at Amazon

Use your downtime in between shop tasks to scoop up a few online sales.

Save Up to $210 on Power Tools at Home Depot and More Deals at Amazon

Related

Save Up to $210 on Power Tools at Home Depot and More Deals at Amazon

If you’ve got a case of the Monday blues, there’s a motorcycle gear sale at MotoSport you don’t want to miss.

Save $330 on DeWalt Power Tools at Amazon and Get It Done With More Deals

Related

Save $330 on DeWalt Power Tools at Amazon and Get It Done With More Deals

Sometimes you need a little boost to get rolling. These deals just might do it for you.