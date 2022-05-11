Grab These Jack Stands for Less Than $30 on Amazon

The Drive team is always on the lookout for great deals, and this one fell into our laps this afternoon. The price of the Pro-Lift 3-Ton Double Pin Jack Stands has been slashed by 50 bucks today, making it $29.99, which is the best offer we've seen in a long time. While we were checking this one out, we also found the Powerbuilt Heavy Duty 4,000-Pound Triple Lift Jack discounted by $170.90 to $209.09. And then there's the Pro-Lift Speedy Lift Garage Jack on sale for $173.37, meaning you save $106.26. Get yourself a couple of these Amazon bargains before they disappear.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.