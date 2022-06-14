The War Zone
The Drive

Walmart Just Halved the Price of Its 270-Piece Hart Mechanic’s Set

Dad will never reject free tools.

byHank O'HopJun 14, 2022 4:33 PM
The Garage
Hart Mechanic's Tool Set
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

Most dads always have room for more tools, and Hart's 270-piece mechanic’s tool set will serve him well. It’s packed with all kinds of odds and ends that’ll work perfectly as a backup set, truck toolbox, or ones he'll let you use when you ask to borrow tools. It’s even got a limited lifetime warranty. Walmart’s letting it fly for just $79, which is half of its regular $159 asking price. That's an incredible savings.

Act quickly and get a Father's Day set of tools that'll last.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Deals

MORE TO READ

Our Readers Offered Solid Advice for Novice DIY Mechanics

Related

Our Readers Offered Solid Advice for Novice DIY Mechanics

Looking to summon a little courage before jumping into automotive maintenance? Read this first.

Treat Him This Father’s Day to Something Special From Home Depot

Related

Treat Him This Father’s Day to Something Special From Home Depot

Find the missing piece and help him finish the tool box puzzle for Father’s Day.

These Four Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ Mods Will Improve Your Track Times

Related

These Four Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ Mods Will Improve Your Track Times

These sports cars are already good, so they don’t need much.