Walmart Just Halved the Price of Its 270-Piece Hart Mechanic’s Set

Most dads always have room for more tools, and Hart's 270-piece mechanic’s tool set will serve him well. It’s packed with all kinds of odds and ends that’ll work perfectly as a backup set, truck toolbox, or ones he'll let you use when you ask to borrow tools. It’s even got a limited lifetime warranty. Walmart’s letting it fly for just $79, which is half of its regular $159 asking price. That's an incredible savings.