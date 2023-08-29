DeWalt Tools Are Still on Sale, So Get In While the Gettin’s Good
Deep discounts!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When it comes to tool brands, fewer names have more canon behind them than DeWalt. It's a choice for many, and the company's catalog is anything but small. Especially when it comes to cordless power tools. Currently, many different kinds tools possessing the DeWalt name are on sale over at Amazon, scope out this tailor-made list of tools and batteries before they go back to regular pricing.
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack, Fully Charged in Under 90 Minutes (DCB206-2) ($120 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* Starter Kit with POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery and Charger (DCBP034C) ($120 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench, 1/2" Hog Ring, Includes LED Work Light and Belt Clip, Bare Tool Only (DCF891B) ($90 off)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2) ($80 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Wrench, Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit, 1/2-Inch Mid-Range and 3/8-inch Compact with 5ah Battery and Charger (DCK205P1) ($70 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger, Yellow/Black (DCK240C2) ($79 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cut Off Tool, 3 in 1, Brushless, Power Through Difficult Materials, Connected LED Work Light, Bare Tool Only (DCS438B) ($63 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Brushless Drywall Cut-Out Tool (Tool Only) (DCE555B) ($60 off)
- DEWALT Pancake Air Compressor, 6 Gallon, 165 PSI (DWFP55126) ($60 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Driver, Brushless, 1/4", 3-Speed, Bare Tool Only (DCF845B), Yellow, Black ($52 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Blower, 100 CFM Airflow, Variable Speed Switch, Includes Trigger Lock, Bare Tool Only (DCE100B) ($50 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Blower, 100 CFM Airflow, Variable Speed Switch, Includes Trigger Lock, Bare Tool Only (DCE100B) ($40 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Tire Inflator, Compact and Portable, Automatic Shut Off, LED Light, Bare Tool Only (DCC020IB) ($40 off)
- DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX* Oscillating Tool, Cordless, Oscillating, Tool only (DCS354B) ($30 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Right Angle Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (DCD740C1) ($23 off)
- DEWALT Pocket Knife With Ball-Bearing Assist ($12 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.