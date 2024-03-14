Best Deals I Found This Week: Free DeWalt Batteries, $250 RealTruck Rebate, and More
RealTruck, RevZilla, Lowe’s and Amazon are hot on it with the deals you need to make use of extra daylight.
Daylight savings finally showed up and gave us an extra hour. That’s awesome, but the spring savings events that are rolling out in celebration of it really steal the show. As you'd expect, most of them are related to fashion or yard work, to make use of the additional sunshine. That's not what we want, though. We want to snatch the deals that keep us greasy, hidden away in dark garages where we can work on our creations. I did find plenty of those.
Out of all the deals running right now, DeWalt giving away free gifts with the purchase of select tools at Lowe's is by far the best. Mainly because it's cutting right to the chase and sending out free batteries with a lot of those offerings. Let's face it, that's what you want anyway. So, DeWalt tossing those freebies in with something like that XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for a grand total of $249.00 is actually worth getting fired up about.
Now, if you're looking for ways to save on expensive parts you've been eyeing up, RealTruck just might have what you need. Right now, you can snag a $250 mail-in rebate on select lift kits from Superlift. That's a significant amount of money you can put toward oversized tires, fender flares, or even an HD bumper to tie that build together nicely.
RevZilla is also running its Spring Sale event in which a ton of new inventory has been added to the lineup of discounted goods. I personally think the Dainese Air Frame D1 Jacket for $149.95 is worth jumping on, but there's a lot more ways to save.
All right. My fingers hurt, and I'm ready to punch the clock. I'm cutting it here. Check the list below for even more ways to save.
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 3/8-in, 1/2-in Drive Cordless Ratchet Wrench for $249.00 with free gift at Lowe’s
- DeWalt XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for $249.00 with free gift at Lowe’s
- DeWalt XR 1/2-Inch 20-volt Max Cordless Hammer Drill for $179.00 with free gift at Lowe’s
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 3/8-Inch Cordless Ratchet Wrench for $179.00 with free gift at Lowe’s
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max 3/8-Inch Cordless Impact Wrench for $149.00 with free gift at Lowe’s
- DeWalt Xtreme 12-volt Max Reciprocating Saw for $149.00 with free gift at Lowe’s
- Daytona Steel Floor Jack Cross Beam for $59.99 at Harbor Freight
- Daytona 1.5-Ton Ultra-Low-Profile Lightweight High-Performance Aluminum Racing Jack for $259.99 at Harbor Freight
- Craftsman Versastack 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $129.00 at Amazon
- Tekton 1/2-Inch Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench for $38.79 a Amazon
- Wera Zyklop 28-Piece Speed Ratchet Set for $104.95 at Amazon
- Wera Tool-Check Plus Bit Ratchet Set for $66.97 at Amazon
- Knipex 3-Piece Cobra Pliers Set for $86.21 at Amazon
- Vampliers Brute 6.25-Inch Screw Extractor Pliers for $31.97 at Amazon
- Superlift 6-Inch Basic Lift Kits $250 Rebate at RealTruck
- Superlift 4-Inch Basic Lift Kits $250 Rebate at RealTruck
- Superlift 3-Inch Lift Kits $250 Rebate at RealTruck
- Havoc Offroad Steel Bender Front Winch Bumper for $1,029.99 at RealTruck
- Havoc Offroad Steel Bender Rear Bumper for $479.99 at RealTruck
- Warn VR EVO 10 Electric 12V DC Winch for $529.83 at Amazon
- Warn VR EVO 12 Electric 12V DC Winch for $606.78 at Amazon
- Richard Scarry's Cars and Trucks and Things That Go for $11.00 at Amazon
- Porsche 75th Anniversary: Expect the Unexpected for $30.30 at Amazon
- BMW M: 50 Years of the Ultimate Driving Machines for $27.99 at Amazon
- Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values for $13.69 at
- Ken Miles: The Shelby American Years for $35.99 at Amazon
- Shoei Neotec 2 Helmet for $599.99 at RevZilla
- Bell Race Star Flex DLX Tantrum 2 Helmet for $519.99 at RevZilla
- Dainese Air Frame D1 Jacket for $149.95 at RevZilla
- Dainese New Drake Air Textile Pants for $159.95 at RevZilla