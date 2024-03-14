Best Deals I Found This Week: Free DeWalt Batteries, $250 RealTruck Rebate, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Daylight savings finally showed up and gave us an extra hour. That’s awesome, but the spring savings events that are rolling out in celebration of it really steal the show. As you'd expect, most of them are related to fashion or yard work, to make use of the additional sunshine. That's not what we want, though. We want to snatch the deals that keep us greasy, hidden away in dark garages where we can work on our creations. I did find plenty of those.

Out of all the deals running right now, DeWalt giving away free gifts with the purchase of select tools at Lowe's is by far the best. Mainly because it's cutting right to the chase and sending out free batteries with a lot of those offerings. Let's face it, that's what you want anyway. So, DeWalt tossing those freebies in with something like that XR 20-volt Max 1/2-Inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench for a grand total of $249.00 is actually worth getting fired up about.

Now, if you're looking for ways to save on expensive parts you've been eyeing up, RealTruck just might have what you need. Right now, you can snag a $250 mail-in rebate on select lift kits from Superlift. That's a significant amount of money you can put toward oversized tires, fender flares, or even an HD bumper to tie that build together nicely.

RevZilla is also running its Spring Sale event in which a ton of new inventory has been added to the lineup of discounted goods. I personally think the Dainese Air Frame D1 Jacket for $149.95 is worth jumping on, but there's a lot more ways to save.