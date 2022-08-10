Walker’s Electronic Earmuffs Are Half off and Will Keep Racing Tinnitus at Bay

Although I love the cacophony of an engine at full chat, barreling down the main straight of a racetrack, yowling and echoing off the barriers, I'd like to still hear my children's voices when I'm 70. I'd also like to reduce the chance of aggravating the tinnitus that already plagues my ears while I'm out in our Can-Am Maverick X3. Luckily, there are options to protect your hearing, and one excellent way, Walker's Razor Slim electronic earmuffs, are currently more than half off on Amazon.

Though these electronic ear muffs were originally designed for shooting ear protection, they also work for those enjoying automotive or motorcycle racing, as well as those going out into the backcountry or scaling rocks with their Can-Am, Polaris, Honda, and Kawasaki side-by-sides. The electronic muffs filter out the unsafe sounds while still allowing you to hold a conversation and hear the action around you, and they're designed to be easy to use. They even come with an audio jack, so you can listen to music while you're out on the trails.

Walker's Razor Slim electronic earmuffs are 54 percent off ($32.42) and are loved by our friends over at Task & Purpose. So, if you'd like to keep your hearing intact for decades to come but still enjoy racing and off-roading, pick yourself up a set of these Walker's today.

Read More From The Garage