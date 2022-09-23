The War Zone
Apple's Watch Sale Is Hot Thanks to the New SE

It might not be a chronograph, but it’s more useful.

Sep 23, 2022
Apple’s Watch Sale Is Hot Thanks to the New SE
Apple unveiled two new watches a few weeks ago, and both look like the sort of next-generation products we've come to expect from the tech giant. The Apple Watch Ultra in particular looks to be right up our alley. It's supremely rugged, very similar to our favorites from Garmin and Casio. The launch came with a second side effect besides me checking my bank account and feeling sad: It made existing Apple Watches go on sale.

There's a host of Apple watches currently on sale at Amazon, and you'll find deep discounts on one of the best smart watches on the market. Go get yourself a new Apple Watch and upgrade to those new ones when your balance finally gets above water. Happy hunting.

