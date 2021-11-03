Best Driveway Fabric (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

The best driveway fabric offers a supportive layer for the laying of new driveway material, replacing chipped or worn-out asphalt and cement or rutted gravel. It does so by working as a separation layer between the driveway material and the deeper earth to better stabilize the ground, critical for parked vehicles and normal wear and tear. Without driveway fabric, you can expect less stable ground to suffer wallows and depressions as the earth below heaves and contracts with the seasons. Today, there are two main kinds of driveway fabrics, woven and non-woven geotextile fabric and each has its benefits as it relates to construction, puncture/grab rating, porosity, and strength. To help you decide the best driveway fabric to buy, we've made seven selections and provided you with the criteria we used to help you make a sound decision.

We evaluated many different kinds of driveway fabric, evaluating them based on three main criteria: type (woven/non-woven), porosity, and strength. Of the dozens we reviewed, only seven made the cut. And if you want to learn more about our review methodology and how products were chosen and awarded, visit About Guides & Gear, And The Drive’s Product Reviews Department .

One of our favorite features with the Mutual WF200 Driveway Fabric is the variety of rolls available, as while each roll measures 300 feet by 6 feet, it can be had in a single pack, two-pack, three-pack, or four-pack, offering some savings per roll when purchasing more than one. Plus, it comes with a 25-year warranty, which is a nice assurance the product will work as intended.

Made by Mutual Industries Inc, a 100+-year-old construction materials manufacturer, the WF200 Driveway Fabric is an all-around workhorse. It features our preferred weave type (woven), and is constructed using high-quality polypropylene. Expect excellent grab tensile strength (205 pounds) and puncture resistance of 100 pounds, which also offers an excellent buffer for busier driveways with heavier vehicles. Plus, it is UV- and corrosion-resistant, lending it even more durability.

Bonus points for coming in one of two sizes: 13 by 60 feet and 13 by 108 feet. And its smaller size is good for 750 square feet, more than enough for more driveways. That said, it also makes an excellent choice for patios and walking paths. Given its woven construction and low price point, the Happy Buy Driveway Fabric is an excellent value option.

Happy Buy Driveway Fabric works to stabilize driveways with a well-rounded feature set, including a durable, corrosion-resistant woven polypropylene construction that’s good for 600 pounds of grab tensile strength, a testament to its soil holding power. It offers a nice separation layer between your top rock and bottom dirt layers while allowing water and air to penetrate at the same time, a must-have to avoid pooling in high rain areas.

Arguably, one of the Flarmor 5 oz Woven Driveway Ground Cover's biggest strengths is that it is biodegradable, which means it will not cause harm to the environment over the course of a long period of time. Don’t worry, it doesn’t impact its performance. And, like many of our recommendations, it also comes in multiple sizes, including 4 x 100 feet, 4 x 250 feet, and 6 x 250 feet.

The Flarmor 5 oz Woven Driveway Ground Cover offers a two-layer non-woven, needle-punched polypropylene weave that is designed to offer greater density, permeability, and strength. It promises to separate your soil from gravel, helping to limit invasive weeds and plants from sprucing up through whatever medium your driveway is, and it’s permeable so water will be able to seep through to prevent pooling, a must in wet weather areas.

Three sizes are available: 6 x 300 feet, 12.5 x 30 feet, and 12.5 x 60 feet. All sizes can be easily cut to match your driveway’s exact specifications. Our only knock on the product is that it does not include 6-inch landscape pins to hold it in place.

The ArmorLay Commercial Grade Driveway Fabric is a go-to choice for heavily worn and torn driveways with heavier vehicles. It consists of a solid, non-woven pattern that allows for excellent breathability and permeability. Strength ratings are solid, starting with a 200-pound grab tensile,15 percent grab elongation, and 700 pound puncture strength rating. In other words, they are not so easy to break. It is also a popular choice with construction entrances and sidewalk stabilization.

One of this product's biggest draws is its availability in three weight classes, something most driveway fabric manufacturers do not offer. It comes in 4-ounce, 6-ounce, and 8-ounce density versions, each varying in terms of water flow. Its 4-ounce version is good for 140 gallons per minute (GPM), whereas its 6-ounce version and 8-ounce version goes for 110 GPM and 90 GPM, respectively. It is, however, not as durable as other woven fabrics and it’s quite expensive for the larger sizes.

The Super Geotextile 8 oz Fabric is an excellent all-around choice, consisting of durable, non-woven needle-punched construction that does great at resisting UV rays and mildew. Although not as strong as woven material, this driveway fabric works towards excellent soil separation and prevents erosion.

When it comes to sizes, Earth Tack Driveway Fabric beats all of our other recommended picks hands down as it comes in nine specifications from the smallest (5 by 50 feet) to the largest (10 by 250 feet), easily accommodating driveways of all sizes and proportions. Fortunately, these could also be cut to meet exact specifications.

The curiously named Earth Tack Driveway Fabric is a formidable option, starting with its heavy-duty polyethylene woven geotextile construction, the stronger and more rigid cousin of polypropylene. It also includes a laminated layer, allowing it to also be a trench liner or cover. PE Film also helps limit water seepage, a nice-to-have in heavy rainfall areas where you want to avoid water pooling.

Our only knock on the Waenlir Driveway Fabric is the lack of higher density options available, as although 5.8 ounces is more than enough for regular wear and tear gravel driveways, other densities could be useful to more consumers. It also comes in only four sizes, ranging from 3 feet x 100 feet to 4 feet x 250 feet. But these are more than enough to cover most driveways and are relatively easy to cut and hold down with landscape staples.

The Waenlir Driveway Fabric is designed to offer excellent stabilization of soil beneath gravel, starting with a needle-punched woven polyester-blend polypropylene fabric construction. Needle-punched polypropylene allows it to be more porous and at 5.8 ounces, it offers plenty of density, yet is breathable enough to allow water to go into the soil and not pool.

Our Verdict on Driveway Fabrics

Our pick for the best driveway fabric goes to the Mutual WF200 Driveway Fabric as it connects all the dots in the areas we find most important, starting with a UV-resistant, woven, polypropylene construction and high grab tensile strength and puncture resistance ratings. We also appreciate its multi-pack options, where one can enjoy cost savings per roll when purchasing more than one at a time.

What to Consider When Buying Driveway Fabric

Types of Driveway Fabrics

Woven

Woven geotextile fabric consists of individual yarn, threads, or other material woven together to create one large cover. They generally carry a higher load capacity, tensile strength, and puncture resistance with low flow-through rates. Although it does an excellent job of resisting corrosion, woven geotextile fabric allows little to no water to seep through. In most cases, driveways in dryer climates do not require woven fabrics due to the lack of rain and plants/oil needing nutrients.

For the highest level of stability and durability, go with woven driveway fabric.

Non-Woven

Unlike woven geotextile fabric which weaves individual threads together, non-woven geotextiles are "weaved" using other methods such as heat or needle punching. It breaks down easier than woven geotextile fabrics. Consider non-woven driveway fabrics if there is heavy rain or other extreme weather in your area which regularly forces water to pool atop your driveway.

Driveway Fabric Key Features

Water Permeability

While you might think that opting for a permeable driveway fabric means you’re picking one that’s weaker rather than tough and durable, the opposite is the case. Your driveway fabric needs to be able to allow water through its woven material. Otherwise, water could collect and sit on your driveway—or right beneath its exterior surface—and that can easily lead to cracks, ruts, potholes, and other types of damage.

Weatherproofing

Choosing a driveway fabric that’s weather-proof is critical. Your driveway gets exposed to so much more than you realize, from harsh sunlight to freezing temperatures, and it has to stand up against all of these challenges and changes. Therefore, you want to make sure you select a driveway fabric that can withstand all of the different elements your driveway will experience.

Pricing

As with almost all products, you get what you pay for. Driveway fabric under $100 usually comes in a smaller roll of no more than 6 feet by 250 feet, mostly limited to non-woven fabric made from polyester yarns. Driveway fabric priced between $100 and $200 have greater variety when it comes to thickness and durability, including woven fabric. Anything above $200 consists of the near-highest or highest quality available in much larger sizes.

Tips and Tricks

As with something you do for decades upon decades, you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way in terms of selecting the right product, and/or using it. That’s the case with us and driveway fabrics. To help you bridge the information gap, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

If properly taken care of, driveway fabric can last for more than 20 years.

There are three classes of woven geotextile fabric: standard, intermediate, and heavy-duty grade. Heavy-duty grade woven fabric offers the highest-rated strength thanks to its 3D weave characteristics, especially popular in commercial applications.

The denser and thicker the driveway fabric, the more stable it is.

For heavier vehicles or excess wear and tear driveways, go with heavy-duty driveway fabric.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers!

Q: Is driveway fabric necessary?

Driveway fabric is an absolute necessity for just about any driveway. It’s what creates stability underneath your driveway. Without this fabric, your driveway can literally sink into the earth below, losing material, cracking, and developing other issues over time.

Q: Do I need fabric under a gravel driveway?

Gravel driveways definitely require driveway fabric. You’ll want to use fabric for increased stability, but it can also help prevent gravel loss and sinking over time.

Q: How long does it take to install a driveway?

You’ll want to plan to spend a few days installing your driveway. On average, it takes anywhere from one full day of work to three days, depending on what kind of driveway you’re creating.