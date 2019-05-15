Best Mufflers: Great Mufflers For Improved Sound & Performance

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The muffler is one of the most integral parts of a car. It controls how much sound it emits from the engine through individual chambers existing within the muffler. Choosing the right muffler will give your vehicle a fantastic sound and improve performance and fuel economy. There is a muffler designed to fit every type of car, from hot rods to your Toyota Prius and everything in between. Here, we will compare the best mufflers, so read on.

Best Muffler Overall: Borla 40359 Muffler

Best Muffler Value: Flowmaster 71236 Exhaust Muffler

Best Muffler Honorable Mention: Thrush 17661 Welded Muffler

Benefits of a Muffler

Sound. The main advantage of a muffler is a much quieter ride. The engine without a muffler is loud; it's the mufflers job to control the outgoing sound through chambers inside the design.

Types of Mufflers

Multiple Baffle Silencers

The mufflers that use multiple baffle silencers are the factory models that come pre-installed on a vehicle. This type of mufflers are restrictive and aim for a quiet sound instead of more airflow, which is why vehicle owners switch these out for aftermarket replacements.

Turbo Silencers

These mufflers are a step up from the factory variety. The turbo silencer is a restrictive muffler that allows the air to flow through in a direct path. This muffler type has poor gas flow, but the sound is quiet and more suitable for the average driver who wants a modest upgrade over their factory exhaust system.

Straight-Through Silencers

The straight-through silencer, known as the glass pack muffler or the "cherry bomb" in the car community, has been around for decades. The muffler initially gained notoriety in the ‘70s with the lowrider scene and has since become a go-to muffler choice for those who want a unique car sound and affordability.

Performance Silencers

For improving all-around performance and the sound of your vehicle, the performance silencers are the way to go. These are the mufflers you'll see coming from companies like Thrush and Flowmaster, to name a few. The performance silencer offers a deeper, more aggressive exhaust tone by using the resonating chamber in the muffler.

Silencer Inlets

This muffler has grown in popularity during the last two decades, particularly in the import world. Also known as the "coffee can" exhaust pipe because of its distinct sound, the silencer inlets increase the horsepower rating thanks to the air passing straight through the tube, instead of going through the traditional chambers as in other muffler designs.

Top Brands

Thrush

Thrush is one of the oldest companies in the muffler business, founded in 1996. It specializes in the hot rod and muscle car mufflers. The company has a strong presence in the NHRA drag racing scene and in the aftermarket car world where its vintage sound and notable performance have earned the company credibility with automotive enthusiasts. The Thrush 17651 Welded Muffler is an excellent choice for the hot rod enthusiast.

Flowmaster

Flowmaster is one of the oldest and most well-known names in the muffler business. Founded in 1983 by Ray Flugger, it has remained one of the leading players in the performance muffler business. With a distinct muffler sound that resonates with car enthusiasts everywhere, the Flowmaster 9430452 Super 44 Muffler offers signature sound and increased horsepower.

Borla

Borla is a company founded by a husband and wife team in 1978, one that has pioneered the performance exhaust business. Borla mufflers are famous for a low crackling growl that is prominent on performance cars such as the Camaro and the Mustang. For a crisp sounding performance muffler, the Borla 40348 Pro XS Muffler is an excellent choice.

Muffler Pricing

Under $60: This is the price range where you'll find average muffler offerings such as the glass pack type and the lower-end performance silencers. This price range will not improve performance, but you will get a decent upgrade over the factory exhaust.

Key Features

Sound

The main reason that car owners typically buy a new muffler is for the sound reduction. Glass pack mufflers, for example, have a loud and crackling sound, whereas a chambered design tends to allow the vehicle to rumble quietly.

Materials

The muffler takes the brunt of the abuse with driving on the road, getting hit with debris, salt, and water. These attributes will eventually damage the muffler, which is why it's essential to consider which material is more suitable for your driving location. Aluminized steel is more susceptible to corrosion and rusting, so if you live in a salt prone area, this is not the ideal muffler choice.

Other Considerations

Exhaust Configuration: Another vital thing to consider when buying a muffler is the exhaust configuration. Do you want dual exhaust or a single pipe? Some vehicles come from the factory with a dual-exhaust design, which means you must buy two mufflers instead of one.

Best Muffler Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Muffler Overall: Borla 40359 Muffler