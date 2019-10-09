Best Glasspack Mufflers: Amplify Your Engine’s Sound

Get deep sounds from your exhaust system with these glasspack mufflers

By Norah Tarichia
If you want your engine to unleash a beautiful roar as you blast across the road, then you need a glasspack muffler. It helps your engine produce distinctively aggressive sounds, which will not sound annoying to the neighbors. If you have decided to install a glasspack muffler in your vehicle, consider some of the best muffler options in our buying guide below. 

    Summary
    A universal aluminized glasspack that produces a mellow cherry bomb sound.
    Pros
    Maximizes horsepower. Appealing bright red color. Powder-coated for enhanced durability. Produces distinctively loud sounds. Rust and corrosion-resistant. Can install on any 2.5-inch exhaust system. The red color doesn’t fade with time.
    Cons
    May produce a deafening sound. Short length. Cracks easily if mishandled.
    Summary
    An aluminized glasspack that moderates the sound of your engine.
    Pros
    Affordable. Compact and lightweight design. Easy to install. Long-lasting. It produces a rich and powerful sound. Decreases backpressure. Increases horsepower.
    Cons
    Doesn’t come painted. Not highly resistant to corrosion. May be loud for average engines.
    Summary
    A thick, high-heat ceramic glasspack that produces deep and powerful sounds.
    Pros
    Clean appearance. Long-lasting. Cleans up easy. Protects from rust and corrosion. Improved horsepower. Lowers underhood temperatures. Reduces backpressure. Promotes better flow of exhaust gases.
    Cons
    May burble a bit. Not the best welding. Poor packaging.

Tips

  • If you are not experienced in repairing automobiles or don't know how your vehicle is built, do not install the muffler by yourself. You may break the exhaust pipe. Hire a professional to install the unit for you. 
  • If you want to install it by yourself, jack up your car or place it on a level lift table for easier access. Apply an exhaust sealant on the muffler's inlet pipe before fixing it in place for an airtight fit. 
  • Consider using a hacksaw and a penetrative lubricant to remove the original, worn-out muffler. Take care not to damage the other parts as you cut through the muffler.
  • To test the efficiency of the muffler, run your engine for about 30 minutes to determine how the unit sounds. If you notice a rattling sound or leaks accompanied by smoke and steam, then you may have installed it incorrectly.

FAQs

Q: Is a glass muffler noisy? 

A: The primary function of a glass muffler is to contain the sounds produced by your engine. It dissipates the sound waves to create a more bearable sound from your engine. If you get a high-quality muffler, it can amplify the deep sounds to make your engine sound powerful as opposed to being noisy.

Q: How long do glasspack mufflers last?

A: It's a bit difficult to slap a lifespan number on a glasspack muffler, since even the most high-end versions can break down if mishandled or exposed to rough driving conditions. The more the muffler is exposed to water vapor and dirt, the quieter and less efficient it becomes over time. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Cherry Bomb Glasspack Muffler. It’s one of the best exhaust mufflers on the market that produces a distinctively loud sound. At the same time, it maximizes horsepower. 

Our value pick for anyone on a tight budget is the AP Exhaust Glasspack Muffler. It doesn’t have a colorful design but will significantly help reduce backpressure and relieve stress from the engine. 

Let us know what you think of glass pack mufflers in the comment section below. 

