Best O2 Sensors: Monitor Your Engine’s Performance 

An oxygen or lambda sensor measures the air to fuel ratio entering your car’s engine and helps you determine if your car is starting and running smoothly. It also monitors the emissions from your car’s exhaust and measures the amount of unburnt oxygen. Oxygen sensors are built into vehicles produced after the 1980s, but they do wear out just like any other car component. Here’s a buying guide of some of the best oxygen sensors that you could use as aftermarket replacements for your vehicle.

May not fit in all vehicles. Heat optimization technology only works for three- and four-wire sensor vehicles.

It ensures complete combustion by maintaining the air-fuel ratio at 14.7:1 for a gas engine and 14.5:1 in a diesel engine. Complete combustion prevents harmful gases like carbon monoxide, excess hydrocarbons, and other greenhouse gases from forming in excess. Prevent rough idle and engine misfires. Without an oxygen sensor, you may notice that your car rides rough, and you may experience engine problems like a misfire, stalling, or loss of power. An engine sensor prevents these problems by controlling the air/fuel ratio and the engine combustion intervals.

Without an oxygen sensor, you may notice that your car rides rough, and you may experience engine problems like a misfire, stalling, or loss of power. An engine sensor prevents these problems by controlling the air/fuel ratio and the engine combustion intervals. Prolong the life of your catalytic converter. The oxygen sensor and catalytic converter, which removes harmful emissions from the vehicle’s exhaust, go hand in hand. A defective or lack of an oxygen sensor can cause the premature failure of your catalytic converter, which costs thousands of dollars to replace. Types of O2 Sensors Unheated Thimble Any single or two-wire oxygen sensor without a heater circuit is an unheated thimble. It features a thimble-shaped design on the exhaust and reference side with a zirconia ceramic-coated wire. The lifespan of an unheated thimble is typically 30,000 to 50,000 miles. Unheated thimbles normally fail due to the buildup of soot on the ceramic components. Heated Thimble Any three and four-wire oxygen sensor with a heater circuit is a heated sensor. It carries almost the same design as the unheated sensor. However, the heater increases the operating temperature of the sensor, and it can produce and send voltage signals way faster than an unheated sensor. It also burns off soot deposits during operation, and that’s why heated thimbles last longer. Top Brands Bosch Bosch is a well-known auto equipment manufacturer that was started by Robert Bosch in 1886. It’s headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. It produces some of the best automotive parts and power tools and was the first-ever brand to produce oxygen sensors back in 1976. One of its best-selling oxygen sensors is the Bosch Oxygen Sensor. ACDelco ACDelco is an old automotive accessory manufacturing company that was founded in 1916. The company is owned by General Motors, and that’s why ACDelco products come as original equipment products for most General Motors vehicles. ACDelco has a great record of manufacturing high-quality oxygen sensors, and one of its cheapest oxygen sensors is the ACDelco Oxygen Sensor. Denso Denso is an international automotive equipment manufacturer based in Aichi, Japan. The company was founded in 1949, and most of its auto and truck parts are manufactured to OE standards. The company produces products, including condensers, radiators, alternators, starters, spark plugs, and lambda sensors. One of its ultra-power O2 sensors is the Denso Oxygen Sensor. NGK NGK is a global manufacturer of automotive and technical ceramics products based in Japan. The company has operating centers in the United States, where it chiefly produces its spark plugs and oxygen sensors. It’s one of the pioneer brands in the production of oxygen sensors, and one of its top-quality front oxygen sensors is the NGK Oxygen Sensor. O2 Sensor Pricing Under $50: Most oxygen sensors within this price range will work well with most cars but won’t offer the durability that comes with the high-end versions. They may offer a service life of only 20,000 to 40,000 miles. Also, the heated versions warm up slowly but will help you keep the lean or rich conditions in check.

Most oxygen sensors within this price range will work well with most cars but won’t offer the durability that comes with the high-end versions. They may offer a service life of only 20,000 to 40,000 miles. Also, the heated versions warm up slowly but will help you keep the lean or rich conditions in check. Over $50: Most of these high-end versions are built for durability and are guaranteed to offer a significant increase in your fuel savings. Most have steel houses and high-quality plastic, and there’s minimal risk of them melting over time. However, some sensors are highly-priced only for the brand name. You should look into the reliability of the sensor before you buy it. Key Features Compatibility Choose an oxygen sensor that's compatible with your vehicle’s year, make, and model. Using the wrong engine sensor could damage your catalytic converter. Ideally, you need one that fits at the front of the catalytic convertor and another at the exhaust manifold. Larger vehicles with more cylinders on the engine may need about four sensors. Construction Quality Look for a sensor that can withstand the high levels of abuse in the exhaust manifold. Stainless steel is the best material since it's durable and rust-resistant. Also, choose a product that’s made of high-quality plastic that resists melting and freezing. You should get at least 60,000 miles from a high-quality oxygen sensor. Accuracy The sensor should be accurate at computing air-fuel ratios, detecting the oxygen levels in exhaust fumes, and maintaining communication with the Engine Control Units (ECUs) to optimize combustion. Choose a unit that offers a combination of all these functions. Other Considerations Ease of Use: Look for a sensor that's easy to install to avoid paying extra installation fees at a service shop. A single user should be able to click the sensor in place. Choose a sensor with a convenient screw-on design or plug-and-use adapter for a quick and tight fit in the exhaust manifold.

Look for a sensor that's easy to install to avoid paying extra installation fees at a service shop. A single user should be able to click the sensor in place. Choose a sensor with a convenient screw-on design or plug-and-use adapter for a quick and tight fit in the exhaust manifold. Wire Length: A short wiring harness is convenient for installation and offers a shorter distance for transmission of signals. A longer wiring harness is more convenient for larger vehicles. Best O2 Sensor Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best O2 Sensor Overall: Bosch Oxygen Sensor

Bosch’s thimble-type sensor has an electrical heating element that tunes the sensor to the vehicle’s operating temperature in minutes. It’s designed with a submersible body made of a double laser-welded stainless steel, which guards against rust and contamination. The sensor has 100 percent accuracy in maintaining the exact proportions of air and fuel ratios. The unit’s heavy-duty protective body is designed to withstand the harsh environment of the exhaust manifold (sensor bank), which is often extremely hot and filled with moisture and corrosive gases. The ends are reinforced with non-slip coated threads for easy installation. This sensor is durable and can also trigger onboard computer systems to solve lean conditions and improve fuel economy. However, a major drawback of this sensor is that the cable that connects the two ends may be too thick and may not thread straight. It may also be too short for some RVs, SUVs, and trucks. In addition, the electrical heating element only works with three- and four-wire sensor vehicles, which limits its use to a few select models. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value O2 Sensor: ACDelco Oxygen Sensor

The ACDelco Original Sensor is an affordable tool that’s designed to detect the oxygen level in exhaust gases to reduce harmful emissions and promote better fuel economy. Your engine’s management computer then uses the measurements to adjust the air/fuel ratio to an optimum value of 14.7:1. You will notice a significant increase in your fuel savings with this sensor. The sensor is built with a high-grade steel housing that protects against rust and improves the durability of the product. It also has a high-quality plastic adapter and a durable cable, which do not melt despite the excessive heat conditions in your engine. Additionally, the sensor is easy to install and remove. It's a recommended original factory component for GM vehicles. However, the sensor has an unnecessarily long wire harness, which may cause some fitting problems in some vehicles. The length also makes the sensor slow, and it may take some time before you notice a significant change in your fuel economy. It’s also not a universal OE fit for all vehicles, and you may need to make some adjustments with special tools to get a correct fit. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best O2 Sensor Honorable Mention: Denso Oxygen Sensor

