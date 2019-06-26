Best Serpentine Belts: Top Picks For Keeping Your Engine Active

The serpentine belt is located in the engine and is responsible for carrying power to critical components of your vehicle, including the air pump, power steering pump, alternator, and other important parts. The serpentine belt ensures that there’s harmony between all components under the bonnet, and if it breaks down, it could lead to total engine failure. Lucky enough, there are aftermarket serpentine belt replacements that can get your engine back to operating at its optimal level. Here’s a look at some of the best serpentine belt replacements.

A V-ribbed serpentine belt made of resistant EPDM rubber. This unit is resistant to rough conditions and cracks that result from misalignment or malfunction of a vehicle.

Why Buy A Serpentine Belt? Upgrade the engine components as a unit. If you are thinking of replacing your head gasket, gasket adhesives, or spark plug, then that might give you a hint that the other components surrounding the engine may also be due for replacement. You might as well replace the entire set at the same time so that you have all the components in the front part of your car functioning effectively.

Better design. Compared to standard smaller belts and fan belts, serpentine belts are made to be stronger, more compact, easier to install, and more efficient. Serpentine belts are also cheaper and longer-lasting than the alternatives.

Transmit power to essential automotive components. Critical components like the air conditioning unit, power steering pump, alternator, and the water pump rely on the serpentine belt for power in order to run smoothly. Top Brands ACDelco From its inception in 1916, ACDelco has been known to make some of the best aftermarket replacement parts for the automotive industry. Also, all ACDelco products meet and exceed user-safety standards. ACDelco is a subsidiary company of General Motors, and it's headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan. One of ACDelco's best quality serpentine belts is the ACDelco 6K930. Dayco Dayco specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of engine components and drives systems for the automotive, construction, and agriculture industries. Dayco engine belts are often available in kits full of other accessories, and it also manufactures pulley systems to accompany the belts. One of Dayco's quietest serpentine belts is the Dayco 5060840 Serpentine Belt. Continental Continental is one of the best serpentine belts manufacturers in the industry. It's a German automotive manufacturing company that also makes interior electronics, brake systems, and tires among other products. The company has more than 140 years in the industry, and throughout the years, its products have managed to attain high-efficiency standards. A good example of such a high-efficiency Continental product is the Continental OE Technology Series 4060740. Bando With over 100 years of experience, Bando maintains its excellence in manufacturing and distributing OEM products in the United States. Bando products are used as OEM replacements in 80 percent of the top cars in the industry and are also capable of providing improvements to professional racing cars. One of its affordable car belts is the Bando 6PK1305. Best Serpentine Belt Pricing Under $20: Serpentine belts within this price range can last for at most 70,000 miles before they need a replacement. You may find some great OEM replacements here, but most don't hold the desirable level of resistance to heat, chipping, and cracking. However, you will find some great products from renowned brands that run smoothly with no irritating sounds.

Serpentine belts within this price range can last for at most 70,000 miles before they need a replacement. You may find some great OEM replacements here, but most don’t hold the desirable level of resistance to heat, chipping, and cracking. However, you will find some great products from renowned brands that run smoothly with no irritating sounds. $20 to $30: Expect to find engine belts with a lifespan ranging from 50,000 to 80,000 miles within this price range. Most products here are made from high-strength resistant materials and carry high horsepower loads. You also won’t have to worry about malfunctioning devices, loud noises, or loss of tenacity with most of the products here.

Expect to find engine belts with a lifespan ranging from 50,000 to 80,000 miles within this price range. Most products here are made from high-strength resistant materials and carry high horsepower loads. You also won’t have to worry about malfunctioning devices, loud noises, or loss of tenacity with most of the products here. Above $30: The belts get more reliable the higher you go in this price range. Most products here are made from a high-quality rubber material that makes the belts resistant to heat, and they maintain their tenacity and quality even after a life of 100,000 miles. They are also more resistant to deterioration caused by grease, oil, and other factors.

Key Features Size The model number on your factory serpentine belt will help you get the best aftermarket size. If the previous belt is too worn out to show any model number, take it out and measure the length. Then select an aftermarket piece that’s one size smaller to get the best fit. Alternatively, your car owner’s manual (if you still have it) will give you the correct size for the serpentine belt. Material Neoprene used to be the standard material for constructing serpentine belts, but the belts often ended up being shiny and developed cracks with time. Most manufacturers have currently changed to Ethylene-Propylene-Diene-Monomer(EPDM), which is more resistant to wear and heat and is longer-lasting than Neoprene. Durability/Range The construction of the serpentine belt should be strong enough to withstand heat and rough conditions that often lead to wear. The average lifespan for the belt is 60,000 miles, but you can find some units from high-end brands that push to 100,000 miles. Other Considerations Rib Pattern: The rib pattern contributes to the lifespan of the belt. The best belts have cross cuts and numerous valleys to allow more air to get underneath the belt, preventing overheating and stretching.

The rib pattern contributes to the lifespan of the belt. The best belts have cross cuts and numerous valleys to allow more air to get underneath the belt, preventing overheating and stretching. Shear Resistance: This is the ability of the belt to protect itself or to resist structural failures such as shears or cracks. Most high-end belts are advertised to be crack-resistant and that’s largely due to the design and material of the belt. Best Serpentine Belt Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Serpentine Belt Overall: ACDelco 6K930

The ACDelco 6K930 is one of the most durable serpentine belts on the market. This is thanks to its tough construction, featuring EPDM rubber, which is dependable, crack-resistant, and lasts 60 percent longer than most retail belts. The belt also has a flexible construction that can withstand uncountable top and backside bends without losing its tenacity. The model won’t wear out when running on a high-temperature engine. The belt fits a wide variety of vehicle makes and models, and it accepts misalignment way better than most belts, meaning that the belt guarantees the safe running of your vehicle, even when it stretches out or doesn’t fit perfectly on the pulley system. The belt’s ribs transmit power loads efficiently throughout the belt drive systems and ensure that the vehicle’s components are performing at their optimal capacity. However, the belt has a narrow top-width that may make the installation process a bit difficult. It’s also not compatible with some trucks. Compatibility is always an issue with serpentine belts, but that may not be such a huge problem for brand engines like Toyota, Nissan, Honda, GM, and VW. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Serpentine Belt: Bando 6PK1305

The Bando 6PK1305 is an OEM-quality belt with ground rubber ribs ideal for increasing its lifespan. The belt has six ribs, each measuring 84.1 inches, to make an OEM-specific rib profile. It features high-quality ground rubber ribs that are made from strong synthetic rubber, and it’s both heat- and crack-resistant. The belt has strong tensile cords that can withstand high-horsepower loads without losing its tenacity. You will appreciate the fact that you can install the belt easily, even without using the installation service package offered by Bando. Replacing the belt is also easy, but its smooth performance will give you the sense of your original belt. This Bando model offers a noise-free ride and is a reliable and affordable product. The downside of this Bando model is that the belt doesn’t have teeth. To add on to that, it also feels light, and that might be one of the first problems you’ll experience with the belt when the engine’s pulley system slips. It’s also not compatible with all automobiles, especially older vehicles that don’t have an AC system. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Serpentine Belt Honorable Mention: Gates K081264HD

