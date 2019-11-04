Best Header Wraps: Cover Your Exhaust With One of These Top Picks

These exhaust wraps are great options for car enthusiasts

By Jordan Quinn Farkas
As every automobile enthusiast knows, little details matter. But how much thought are you currently putting into your header wrap? It’s easy to forget about your exhaust until it's rattling and spewing clouds of smoke. A good header wrap will make a huge difference to your vehicle. Header wraps not only add cosmetic value but also reduce engine compartment heat.

    Design Engineering Titanium Exhaust Heat Wrap with LR Technology
    Summary
    The DEI Titanium exhaust wrap is super simple to install. It can withstand direct heat up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and intermittent heat up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Pros
    The DEI Titanium exhaust wrap is stylish and pliable for an easy fit. It is made from pulverized lava rock and doesn’t require soaking before use.

    Cons
    It is expensive when compared to other header wraps on the market. It’s made to be stylish and may not be particularly long-lasting.

    SunplusTrade Heat Wrap Roll for Car and Motorcycle Fiberglass Heat Shield
    Summary
    This budget-friendly fiberglass SunplusTrade wrap is a great value that can withstand direct heat up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit and intermittent heat of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Pros
    The Sunplus has an attractive design. The manufacturer claims their header wrap reduces engine heat by as much as 50 percent.

    Cons
    As it is made of fiberglass, the Sunplus requires soaking before use. Fiberglass can cause itchiness and skin irritation, so it is wise to use gloves when handling this product.

    ARTR Titanium Lava Fiber Exhaust Header Wrap Kit
    Summary
    With so many benefits at such a great price, the ARTR Titanium Lava Fiber Wrap deserves an honorable mention. The ARTR can withstand up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit directly and 2,500 degrees intermittently.

    Pros
    The ARTR is super stylish. It is also very affordable compared to many other brands. It’s readily available and fits many makes and models of vehicles. 

    Cons
    Despite being marketed as “crushed lava rock,” the ARTR requires soaking before use, and some customers have reported issues with itchiness and skin irritation.

Tips

  • Check reviews before making a purchase. Reading about someone else’s experience with a product can save you a lot of trouble or guide you in a better direction.
  • If you chose a fiberglass option, ensure that you have gloves. Fiberglass, if handled improperly, can cause serious bodily injury. Make sure you know what you’re doing or consult a professional if necessary.
  • Whichever header wrap you choose, make sure to read the instructions and follow them exactly. Fitting your header wrap properly isn’t very hard, but it does require some level of precision.

FAQs

Q: Why is it a good idea to reduce underhood temperatures in a vehicle?

A: Reducing the underhood temperature protects against burns and helps to prevent starter and plug wires from coming into contact with hot header pipes. Reducing underhood temperatures also helps your vehicle run better by increasing exhaust cycle efficiency.

Q: Can I fit a header wrap myself?

A: Yes. However, if you are unsure where to start, YouTube videos like this one are a great resource: "The Original" TITANIUM Exhaust Wrap Installation.

Q: Do I need tools to install a header wrap?

A: Depending on the type of header wrap you’re installing, certain tools may be required. For the most part, a pair of gloves and zip ties or hose clamps are more than enough.

Final Thoughts

The best header wrap depends on your budget. The DEI Titanium exhaust wrap wins hands-down for its easy installation, but if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Sunplus Trade Exhaust Heat Wrap offers fantastic value for the money.

