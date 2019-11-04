Best Header Wraps: Cover Your Exhaust With One of These Top Picks
These exhaust wraps are great options for car enthusiasts
- Best OverallDesign Engineering Titanium Exhaust Heat Wrap with LR TechnologySummarySummary
The DEI Titanium exhaust wrap is super simple to install. It can withstand direct heat up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and intermittent heat up to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.ProsPros
The DEI Titanium exhaust wrap is stylish and pliable for an easy fit. It is made from pulverized lava rock and doesn’t require soaking before use.ConsCons
It is expensive when compared to other header wraps on the market. It’s made to be stylish and may not be particularly long-lasting.
- Best ValueSunplusTrade Heat Wrap Roll for Car and Motorcycle Fiberglass Heat ShieldSummarySummary
This budget-friendly fiberglass SunplusTrade wrap is a great value that can withstand direct heat up to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit and intermittent heat of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.ProsPros
The Sunplus has an attractive design. The manufacturer claims their header wrap reduces engine heat by as much as 50 percent.ConsCons
As it is made of fiberglass, the Sunplus requires soaking before use. Fiberglass can cause itchiness and skin irritation, so it is wise to use gloves when handling this product.
- Honorable MentionARTR Titanium Lava Fiber Exhaust Header Wrap KitSummarySummary
With so many benefits at such a great price, the ARTR Titanium Lava Fiber Wrap deserves an honorable mention. The ARTR can withstand up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit directly and 2,500 degrees intermittently.ProsPros
The ARTR is super stylish. It is also very affordable compared to many other brands. It’s readily available and fits many makes and models of vehicles.ConsCons
Despite being marketed as “crushed lava rock,” the ARTR requires soaking before use, and some customers have reported issues with itchiness and skin irritation.