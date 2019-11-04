Best Header Wraps: Cover Your Exhaust With One of These Top Picks

Tips

Check reviews before making a purchase. Reading about someone else’s experience with a product can save you a lot of trouble or guide you in a better direction.

If you chose a fiberglass option, ensure that you have gloves. Fiberglass, if handled improperly, can cause serious bodily injury. Make sure you know what you’re doing or consult a professional if necessary.

Whichever header wrap you choose, make sure to read the instructions and follow them exactly. Fitting your header wrap properly isn’t very hard, but it does require some level of precision.

FAQs

Q: Why is it a good idea to reduce underhood temperatures in a vehicle?

A: Reducing the underhood temperature protects against burns and helps to prevent starter and plug wires from coming into contact with hot header pipes. Reducing underhood temperatures also helps your vehicle run better by increasing exhaust cycle efficiency.

Q: Can I fit a header wrap myself?

A: Yes. However, if you are unsure where to start, YouTube videos like this one are a great resource: "The Original" TITANIUM Exhaust Wrap Installation.

Q: Do I need tools to install a header wrap?

A: Depending on the type of header wrap you’re installing, certain tools may be required. For the most part, a pair of gloves and zip ties or hose clamps are more than enough.

Final Thoughts

The best header wrap depends on your budget. The DEI Titanium exhaust wrap wins hands-down for its easy installation, but if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Sunplus Trade Exhaust Heat Wrap offers fantastic value for the money.