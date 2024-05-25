NEW ON YOUTUBE: Toyota MR2 Built by F&F Legend

thedrive_logo-black

Memorial Day Weekend Detailing Sales From Chemical Guys And Meguiar’s to Shine Up Anything

Get big savings on detailing products from Meguiar’s and Chemical Guys this weekend.

byMichael Febbo|
The Garage
Memorial Day Weekend Detailing Sales
Share

0

Michael FebboView michael febbo's Articles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Car cleaning season is in full swing. It doesn't matter if you're just starting out or you need to restock your supplies. These Memorial Day weekend detailing sales from two of the leading companies in car care products have you covered. I've been using both Chemical Guys and Meguiar's products for years and they have never let me down.

The Chemical Guys deals are still rolling out at the time of writing this. It is quite possible the prices and selection will be even better than what you see here. Below, you'll already find some amazing prices on packages that range from a basic Clay Bar Bundle for $29.99 and all the way up to whole car care solutions like the Pro Flow Foam Cannon Kit for $283.99 that will set you up like a detailing shop.

Meguiar's is celebrating National Road Trip Day on May 24th, but the deals run through the 31st. When you use the discount code below at checkout, you get an additional 15% off at Amazon.

More Memorial Day Weekend Detailing Sales

Meguiar's Celebrates National Road Trip Day Using Code: 15NRTD

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher New Car Scent Three 2-Ounce Bottles

SEE IT
Use Discount Code 15NRTD at checkout for 15% off.

Meguiar's X2020 Supreme Shine Microfiber Towels 3-Pack

SEE IT
Use Discount Code 15NRTD at checkout for 15% off.

Meguiar's Quik Interior Detailer Cleaner - 24 Ounce Spray Bottle

SEE IT
Use Discount Code 15NRTD at checkout for 15% off.

Meguiar's New Car Scent Protectant Wipes

SEE IT
Use Discount Code 15NRTD at checkout for 15% off.

Meguiar's Supreme Shine Protectant

SEE IT
Use Discount Code 15NRTD at checkout for 15% off.
stripe