Memorial Day Weekend Detailing Sales From Chemical Guys And Meguiar’s to Shine Up Anything

Car cleaning season is in full swing. It doesn't matter if you're just starting out or you need to restock your supplies. These Memorial Day weekend detailing sales from two of the leading companies in car care products have you covered. I've been using both Chemical Guys and Meguiar's products for years and they have never let me down.

The Chemical Guys deals are still rolling out at the time of writing this. It is quite possible the prices and selection will be even better than what you see here. Below, you'll already find some amazing prices on packages that range from a basic Clay Bar Bundle for $29.99 and all the way up to whole car care solutions like the Pro Flow Foam Cannon Kit for $283.99 that will set you up like a detailing shop.

Meguiar's is celebrating National Road Trip Day on May 24th, but the deals run through the 31st. When you use the discount code below at checkout, you get an additional 15% off at Amazon.

More Memorial Day Weekend Detailing Sales

Meguiar's Celebrates National Road Trip Day Using Code: 15NRTD