Best Underseat Subwoofers: Hear and Feel the Music

Tips

An underseat subwoofer should come with a built-in amplifier, so you’re not relying on the (usually) weaker output of your head unit for stomach-rumbling bass.

Underseat subwoofers that are covered with carpet will scratch less easily than aluminum or wood boxes. Carpet is also less likely to slip.

Measure the height, width, and depth, and make sure the underseat subwoofer you choose will fit in those dimensions.

Mount your underseat subwoofer in such a way that you can reach and adjust the controls, especially the low-pass filter and gain. Forcing the subwoofer to reproduce audio outside its capability (low-pass filter) or overdriving it (gain) can ruin a speaker.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between an underseat subwoofer and a regular subwoofer box?

A: An underseat subwoofer is one that is specifically designed to fit under or behind a seat, while a regular subwoofer may or may not fit under or behind the seat.

Q: Will an underseat subwoofer work with my factory head unit even though it only has high (speaker) level outputs?

A: Yes. A well-designed underseat subwoofer will work with factory stereos right out of the box as it will have input converters. External input converters are also available.

Q: Is it bad to mix subwoofer and speaker brands?

A: No. High-end professional installers will commonly mix speaker brands to obtain the best mix of low, mid, high, and ultra-high frequency reproduction.

Q: What kind of bass response can I expect from an underseat subwoofer?

A: It varies. There are units you can buy that will deliver a soft tickle to your stomach on hard bass notes, and there are units that will deliver an outright gut punch on those hard hits. For that harder kick in the gut, you want a high sensitivity number, frequency response as close to 20 Hz to 250 HZ as possible, and some decent power. How much is up to your ears and stomach.

Final Thoughts

Our choice for the best overall underseat subwoofer, the Alpine Electronics Restyle Compact Powered 8-Inch Subwoofer, comes with a Class D amplifier with MOSFET technology to ensure a clean, crisp bass response, even at the highest output levels.

Our choice for the best value underseat subwoofer, the Pioneer 8" Shallow-Mount Pre-Loaded Enclosure, is a low-cost sub and amplifier system that delivers excellent low bass.