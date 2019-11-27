Best Underseat Subwoofers: Hear and Feel the Music
These top underseat subwoofers will boost the bass in your vehicle
- Best OverallAlpine Electronics Restyle Compact Powered 8-Inch SubwooferSummarySummary
Alpine is one of the most respected names in-car audio. The three-inch mounting depth allows it to fit under even the lowest seats.ProsPros
This underseat subwoofer has all the inputs and controls conveniently mounted on the side for easy access when installed. The Class D amplifier puts out 120 watts of clean power.ConsCons
Customers report a weak output that is overpowered by other speakers. Several customers reported crackly output and amplifiers that died soon after installation.
- Best ValuePioneer 8" Shallow-Mount Pre-Loaded EnclosureSummarySummary
Pioneer is a popular name in mobile audio. The box on this is only 5 ½ inches deep. The woofer cone’s structure gives it greater gasket and cone surface, allowing it to move more air and deliver a better low bass punch.ProsPros
The woofer’s cone is made of MICA injected-molded resin and is durable and rigid. It is equipped with a dual spider, giving more control over the cone’s movement, thus better-sounding low bass.ConsCons
There’s no amplifier; it’s just the underseat subwoofer enclosure. The box is made of ⅝ inch fiberboard, which can vibrate at higher power levels. The sensitivity rating of 86 dB is pretty low, so you won’t hear softer hits at lower volumes.
- Honorable MentionKenwood 250W Max (150W RMS) Single 8" Under Seat Powered SubwooferSummarySummary
Kenwood is a respected name in-car audio. The slim design means it will fit almost any car. It also comes with a wired remote.ProsPros
This powered underseat subwoofer handles a maximum of 250 watts. The Class D amplifier delivers a clean, crisp sound between 38 and 150 Hz, an optimum range for a subwoofer.ConsCons
The 81 dB sensitivity of this underseat subwoofer won’t let you hear soft bass notes at low volume. Customers report low or muddy output.