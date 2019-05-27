Best RV Water Pumps: Improve Your RV’s Water Flow System

Water is an essential part of RVing adventures; you need to bathe and stay hydrated while on the road. That’s the main function of an RV water pump, as it supplies water for the shower, sink, toilet, and other amenities. If your water pump is clogged or broken, then it may be time to replace it with a new RV fresh water pump. Let’s have a look at some of the best RV water pump replacements you might want to consider the next time you are shopping for one.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Comes with subpar packaging. Lower water output compared to other models in the same category.

A high-quality, self-priming unit with up to 9 feet of suction lift. It’s a piece of easy-to-use equipment with a quadruple piston system that maintains constant pressure even when one of the pistons fails.

Not recommended for heavy-duty use. Might start leaking after a few months of use.

An inexpensive 12-volt pump designed for different applications such as circulation, spraying, dispensing, and filtration of water. The unit comes with a pressure switch for an automatic start or stop.

High performance and efficiency. Durable system. Easy to install and use. Quiet operation suitable for those who cannot handle the motor noise.

A self-priming pump that’s constructed with durable materials and can run dry without being damaged. The unit offers high volumes of water with minimal maintenance.

Benefits of an RV Water Pump Constant water supply . Have you ever traveled in an RV without a reliable water supply? It makes you feel uncomfortable. That’s why you need a reliable water pump so you won’t have to worry about stepping out to get water. Keep your tanks filled with enough water and the pump will ensure your taps will never run dry.

. Have you ever traveled in an RV without a reliable water supply? It makes you feel uncomfortable. That’s why you need a reliable water pump so you won’t have to worry about stepping out to get water. Keep your tanks filled with enough water and the pump will ensure your taps will never run dry. Save on space . Compared to other larger water pumps, RV pumps are smaller and lighter. It’s possible to get a high-pressure RV water pump that doesn’t take up a lot of space in your recreational vehicle.

. Compared to other larger water pumps, RV pumps are smaller and lighter. It’s possible to get a high-pressure RV water pump that doesn’t take up a lot of space in your recreational vehicle. Energy efficiency . With an RV water pump, you will not have to worry about electricity or water bills. Some of these gadgets can efficiently run on the RV’s battery. Other pumps draw their power from an electrical outlet, but most are either 24 volts or lower and won’t spike your electricity bills.

. With an RV water pump, you will not have to worry about electricity or water bills. Some of these gadgets can efficiently run on the RV’s battery. Other pumps draw their power from an electrical outlet, but most are either 24 volts or lower and won’t spike your electricity bills. Simple installation. Unlike the more complex pumping units that might require complicated steps to install, RV water pumps are easy to install. A simple look at the manual will give you what you need to connect the pump to start pumping water to your faucet, tap, shower, and toilet. Types of RV Water Pumps 12-Volt RV Water Pumps A 12-volt water pump for a camper trailer comes with standard motors which are engineered for home and RV use. A low voltage typically means that the pump will not consume a lot of electrical power. However, it also means that the unit won’t have high water pressure. 24-Volt RV Water Pumps 24-volt RV pumps have higher water pressure and take a toll on your RV’s power. They are typically installed in trailers, buses, and trucks. The main benefit of a high-voltage water pump is that it can be used for heavy-duty tasks. If well maintained, the pump can have a long lifespan. Top Brands SHURFLO SHURFLO is an international company that manufactures water pumps and equipment for recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif. It produces some of the best RV water pumps, including the SHURFLO 4008-101-E65 3.0 Revolution Water Pump. Seaflo Seaflo is a company that specializes in the research, design, and manufacturing of micro-pumps, pressure systems, and blowers, among many other products. The company was established in 2014 and has a legion of loyal consumers all over the world. Seaflo manufactures some of the most affordable RV water pumps, such as the Seaflo 21 Series Water Pressure Pump 12V. FLOJET FLOJET Corporation is a company that manufactures water pumps and their accessories. This company was founded back in 1975 and is currently headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif. The company offers a range of pumps like the Flojet 03526-144A. Flowmax Flowmax manufactures and distributes fluid handling equipment such as RV pumps, spares, and service tools among other power tools. The company was established in 1993 and sells its products all over the world. It’s headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa and offers high-quality pumps such as the Flow Max (PGIXD) DS-01230-D2. RV Water Pump Pricing Below $50: Most pumps within this price range deliver a pressure that often falls below 3 gallons per minute. Some units can go as low as a gallon a minute. Though they are cheap, they can still meet the user's water needs. They are ideal for smaller recreational vehicles.

Most pumps within this price range deliver a pressure that often falls below 3 gallons per minute. Some units can go as low as a gallon a minute. Though they are cheap, they can still meet the user's water needs. They are ideal for smaller recreational vehicles. $50-$100: Pumps within this range can give you a steady flow of 3 gallons per minute. Some of these units can go as high as 4.5 gallons per minute as well. Most pumps here are suitable for standard RV units with moderate water use.

Pumps within this range can give you a steady flow of 3 gallons per minute. Some of these units can go as high as 4.5 gallons per minute as well. Most pumps here are suitable for standard RV units with moderate water use. Above $100: An RV pump that falls within this range is considered a high-end unit. Most pumps typically come with over 60 PSI and can deliver more than 5.5 gallons of water per minute. Due to the high pressure and steady water flow, the pumps are great for bigger recreational vehicles that might have more water needs. Key Features Voltage There are 12-volt and 24-volt models. Your choice will depend on the amount of water you need pumped and the size of the RV. Keep in mind that a lower voltage is more manageable as it draws less power from the system. A higher voltage translates to high performance, but it could drain your RV’s battery or generator. Pressure The pump’s pressure (gallons per minute) should match your RV needs. Consult your RV’s owner’s manual to determine what GPM is ideal for your vehicle. If you are on a budget or operate a small to medium-sized RV, go for a pump with a pressure of at least 1 gallon per minute. For larger RVs with greater water needs, go for a water pump with a capacity of 5 gallons per minute. Automated Pump Cycle A good pump should stop pumping automatically once the preset values are achieved. It should also start pumping once the pressure goes below the preset value. This brings about a seamless operation that won’t need constant management. It also eliminates any plumbing problems that may arise from constantly running a pump. Other Considerations Noise Level : There are models that can be quite loud when running. That might not be something you want when you are taking a nap in the RV. Choosing an RV water pump that runs quiet is a good idea if you don’t want to suffer through the noise of a loud pump.

: There are models that can be quite loud when running. That might not be something you want when you are taking a nap in the RV. Choosing an RV water pump that runs quiet is a good idea if you don’t want to suffer through the noise of a loud pump. Self-Priming: Unlike traditional residential water pumps, RV pumps are tailored to handle receiving water from a limited water source. The self-priming feature allows your pump to lift water from the tube despite the supply of water running low. Also, the pump won’t get damaged even when it’s running dry. Best RV Water Pump Reviews and Recommendations 2019 Best RV Water Pump Overall: SHURFLO 4008-101-E65 3.0 Revolution Water Pump

Amazon

The SHURFLO RV water pump gets love from the RV community due to its reliability and the commitment of the company to deliver high-performance units. The pump performs under 12 volts of power usage and a maximum of 10 amps. It features an internal bypass and a one-piece diaphragm that makes it suitable for almost all plumbing systems. In addition, the pump can be mounted in any position. The pump features thermal protection for damage prevention and user safety. Shurflo is a somewhat quiet RV water pump; it produces minimal vibrations thanks to the manufacturer’s Flow Reaction technology that reduces noise but increases efficiency. The pump has a smooth-running pump cycle with zero rapid cyclings and a system that stops automatically when a preset pressure has been reached. The main drawback of this product is that it has a lower GPM than other high-end products in its category. Also, it’s a replacement pump and doesn’t come with hook-up equipment. You would have to purchase that separately. Nonetheless, this Shurflo product is suitable for standard-size RVs. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Water Pump: Seaflo 21 Series Water Pressure Pump

Amazon

The Seaflo 21-series pump is a budget-friendly pump designed for quite a wide range of applications. This includes filtration, dispensing, spraying, and liquid transfer. It has an average capacity output of 1.2 gallons per minute and a 35 PSI pressure that makes the unit quite efficient for mid-size and small RVs. The pump has a self-priming feature and can run dry and lift water from a limited water supply. Soft rubber mounts make this product easy to install, and the entire unit is protected from thermal overload. It also has an automatic switch that controls the pump by turning it off when the preset values for pressure are achieved. In addition, the product is backed by a four-year warranty. A possible drawback of the product is that it’s not recommended for heavy-duty use. The unit is also a cheap product and has a shorter lifespan in comparison to higher-priced options. However, with light use, the pump can last longer. You may also have a hard time getting in touch with Seaflo to claim the warranty cover. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Water Pump Honorable Mention: Flojet 03526-144A Water System

Walmart